‘I’m absolutely gutted’: Woman says Dyson Airwrap ‘blew up’ in her face. She can’t believe Dyson’s response

A Dyson customer said the company’s Airwrap literally blew up in her face and sparked discussion about its customer service.

In a viral video with over 1.9 million views and 79,600 likes, user @skyyanna111 briefly explained what went down and how Dyson responded to the incident.

“Pov: You no longer have a Dyson Airwrap because it blew up in your face two weeks ago,” text overlaid on the clip read. “Dyson collected it and said it was counterfeit the same day they apologized and said it was genuine.”

The problem with the company’s response allegedly did not end with the company retracting the claim that the machine was a counterfeit.

“But now have gone back to saying it’s fake and they have thrown it away,” the text continued. “So you are left with everything but the Airwrap.”

#dysonairwrap #hair #haircare #fake #sad #fyp #viral #trending ♬ Apple – Charli xcx @skyyanna111 thats a lot of money down the drain 😭😭 i won’t lie the customer service has not been the best as they have told me different things multiple times! @Dyson I understand that the machine is counterfeit, however they shouldn’t be telling me afterwards that the machine is genuine and that it was a mistake. im absolutely gutted because i loved this, i used it all the time! I cannot afford a new one so please recommend some cheaper alternatives! #dyson

Was the woman’s Airwrap a counterfeit?

In the clip’s description, the woman went on to acknowledge that she does in fact believe her machine was a fake.

“I understand that the machine is counterfeit, however they shouldn’t be telling me afterwards that the machine is genuine and that it was a mistake,” the woman wrote. “I’m absolutely gutted because I loved this. I used it all the time! I cannot afford a new one so please recommend some cheaper alternatives!”

Many have used social media to vet the authenticity of Dyson products.

Consumers attempting to discern real from fake Dyson Airwraps have made their way to message boards seeking answers and even TikTok. Videos have been created for the sole purpose of helping customers sort the real from the counterfeits.

Priced at $599.99, it’s no surprise that cheaper, fake alternatives have flooded the market.

Viewers respond

Nevertheless, the video kicked off comments from other TikTokers who agree that Dyson’s customer service is not up to par.

“Why is everyone having the worst customer service with Dyson?” one user wrote.

“Girl reach back out and push HARD that you were told it was genuine and bring receipts,” another user suggested. “If they said that, they need to honor it and send you a new one!!! Just keep pushing even if it takes time.”

“This happened to me,” another commented. “Emailed and phone and everything and didn’t get anywhere.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Skyyanna111 and Dyson via email for more information and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.