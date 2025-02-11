Tajín seasoning is a blend of “chile peppers, salt, and dehydrated lime juice” that adds flavor to barbecued food, vegetables, and even fruit. If you’ve ever noticed that your Tajín seasoning is faded, Kirk Robinson (@thedevilspalate) explains the reason behind it.

Is it safe to use old Tajín seasoning?

In his bio, Robinson is a self-proclaimed “No. 1 Pitmaster on TikTok.” He shares grill content with his 15,000 followers. “Have you ever run into this situation where your older spices kind of faded out, and it’s maybe a bit dry in there?” he asks, holding an older, faded bottle of Tajín seasoning on the left. He compares it with the newer, brighter one on the right.

“The faded one, you can still use it,” he reassures the audience. “It’s not gonna make you sick.”

However, Robinson recommends buying a new one. “It’s gonna lose some of its flavor when it gets faded like this if you don’t use it,” Robinson says. “But I would just throw it out, and buy new because you’re not gonna get all the flavoring in here. Plus, sometimes it’s hard in there.”

“So, go out there, and get yourself a new one,” he concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Robinson via Instagram direct message and TikTok as well as to Tajín via contact form.

Tajín seasoning doesn’t last long for customers

Robinson’s video has accumulated over 64,000 views. And many Tajín users shared that once they buy a bottle of the seasoning, it doesn’t last very long in their house.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had spices last that long,” one viewer wrote.

“Who has a bottle of tajin for [a year]?? Not us Mexicans. It’s gone with a few months,” another stated.

“Bigger question is how does that tiny bottle of tajin last that long? use that baby on EVERYTHING,” a third remarked.

Others shared their own theories for why seasoning can fade like that.

“This is why you don’t leave spices on the counter,” one user commented.

“Mine has never done that? but I keep mine in the Cupboard,” a second echoed.

Why do seasonings lose their flavor?

Spices consist of essential oils and phytochemicals. So when you open your favorite seasoning or spice, they become exposed to the elements, thus losing their potency and drying out. When stored in cool, stable environments, like pantries and cabinets, spices and seasonings can last up to four years.

