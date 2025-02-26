‘Things I would never do as an ER nurse’: Health expert shares the 1 car she would never own

This article contains sensitive content.

This ER nurse’s “don’ts” list might strike some as common sense—or it may surprise them.

Model and Healthcare worker Natalie Elise has gone viral with a list of seven things that she would never do. They’re all based on her experience as an emergency room nurse.

Elise posted the video on Saturday. It now has over 2.3 million views and counting.

Seven things this ER nurse won’t do

“Things I would never do as an ER nurse,” Elise begins before rattling off her seven deal breakers.

“I would never own a Jeep,” she begins. “Never order a mixed drink in a crowded bar; always get something that was gonna come in a can.”

She also states she would never “adopt” habits “that would cause me to become overly obese.” She does not offer any specifics about what this entails, however.

“I would never own a gun,” she says. “I see more gunshot wounds that are a complete accident than were intentional.”

Finally, Elise states she would never “allow my kitchen knives to go dull” or “own a tungsten ring.”

“They can’t cut those off of you,” she says.

While Elise’s concerns are obviously personal, they are certainly not without merit. Here are some facts related to the ER Nurse Don’ts List.

Never drive a Jeep

Per Motor Trend, “From the data available, we can say the Jeep Wrangler is safe in a crash, but not as safe as other SUVs.”

It also reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “found a 26.7-percent chance of rollover, higher than a typical SUV.”

Never order a mixed drink in a crowded bar

In 2016, a research study led by Suzanne C. Swan, PhD, of the University of South Carolina found that drink spiking or dosing was not just an urban legend.

“Researchers found [that] 462 students (7.8 percent) reported 539 incidents in which they said they had been drugged, and 83 (1.4 percent) said either they had drugged someone, or they knew someone who had drugged another person.”

In other words, concern is definitely merited.

Adopt a lifestyle leading to obesity

The third item on the ER Nurse’s don’ts list is a bit more nebulous than the first two. Being seriously overweight can lead to health complications.

However, an article in The Independent contends that the term is often overused and misdiagnosed.

“Academics have suggested that a body mass index (BMI) score is not ‘nuanced’ enough to measure obesity and more assessments are needed before someone is told they are obese.”

Some even argue that some “obesity” can be metabolically healthy. A study published by the National Institute of Health states, “There are subjects with long-standing obesity and morbid obesity who can be considered healthy despite a high degree of obesity.”

Owning a gun

Only 3 percent of gunshot wounds in America are the results of accidents, contrary to Elise’s statement, according to a 2023 article by Pew Research.

Allowing knives to go dull

There is no question that sharp knives are safer knives. According to the Knife Depot blog, “The main reason why a dull knife is more dangerous is that it requires the wielder to use significantly more force when cutting than a sharp knife.”

The more pressure that is used to cut, the more likely a slip and an injury are to occur.

Own a tungsten ring

The second to last item on the ER Nurse’s don’ts has to do with Tungsten rings. Are they impossible to cut off?

In the Mohs scale of hardness, tungsten comes in at 9. A diamond is the hardest and is ranked at 10. So tungsten is incredibly hard to cut.

However, even though tungsten rings can’t be cut off with snips, like a gold ring, they can be removed with other tools.

According to Larson Jewelers, “Tungsten rings are a type of ring that can only be ‘cut’ with vice grips or any kind of locking pliers. Most emergency personnel have this common tool, as well as your local emergency rooms.”

Share lip products with friends

The final don’t on the medical professional’s list is “share my lip products with friends.”

According to Mayo Clinic dermatologist, Dr. Dawn Davis, “sharing your lip balm or lip moisturizer with another person is a bad idea. Sharing these products increases your risk for contracting cold sores, which are caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV-1). … people can carry the herpes virus in their mouth without developing active sores. They can spread the virus to other people when they share lip balm, lipstick or a drink.

Viewers weigh in

“The dull knife is a fact. Cut my thumb tip off and had it stitched back together. Fun times,” one viewer agreed.

Sofia (@sophia.with.an.f) wrote, “I wanted a jeep so bad as a teenager and my dad was so against it for safety.”

“I’ll add to this as a nurse: I’d never ride a motorcycle, ATV, or snowmobile,” another viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elise via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, harassment, or violence or want more resources on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center by going to nsvrc.org.