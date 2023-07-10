‘Girl this is embarrassing’: Viewers defend Enterprise Rent-A-Car worker who denied customer a rental because she tried to pay with Chime card

A user’s attempted call-out of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee has sparked discussion after viewers came out in droves to defend the worker.

In a clip with over 29,000 views, TikTok user Jaybel (@jaybelllaa) says her attempted rental of an Enterprise vehicle was denied because she attempted to pay with a “Chime Credit Card.”

The video shows her argument with an employee, who reiterates that the company does not accept such cards. Jaybel counters that the company accepted them in the past, which the employee says they should not have done. This goes back and forth for a while before the employee states that they will no longer be participating in the conversation.

“Ive Called Customer Service For Almost A Week And NO ONE HAS REPLIED. This Experience With Enterprise Has Been Far The Worst…Mind you i called customer service twice and both Stated Chime Has Been Approved For Over 3years,” Jaybel wrote in the caption.

For context, Chime is an online bank that provides debit cards and, recently, credit cards designed for helping customers build credit.

The bank is not without controversy. In October of 2022, a user on TikTok called out the company after saying she was scammed by someone with a Chime account—an issue she says Chime failed to resolve. Another user stated their account was hacked and that Chime did little to resolve the issue.

Issues like these and other issues related to fraud are among the reasons why some companies are hesitant to accept Chime cards, as a 2021 article in Forbes noted.

“In March, Avis, which owns the Budget and Payless car rental brands too, blackballed Chime. Said one tweet to a customer, ‘Only Chime cards we no longer accept due to many fraud reports. Have a great day!’” Forbes authors Eliza Haverstock and Jeff Kauflin explained. The ban was later reversed, though other car rental companies in the piece note that they have placed restrictions on Chime cards.

“Enterprise and Hertz, the two largest rental car agencies in America, have also instituted fintech card bans. Forbes spoke with 10 Hertz storefronts across ten states, and most said cards tied to Chime were not welcome, with Cash App, Paypal or Venmo also rejected by some,” the authors continued. “An Enterprise customer service rep said locations at airports don’t accept Chime cards either. Some of the non-airport branches called by Forbes said they do accept Chime, though they cited various special restrictions such as requiring a utility bill.”

It is unclear if this information has changed since 2021, as Chime’s website says that its cards are accepted at Enterprise.

With this information noted, many commenters sided with the employee shown in Jaybel’s video.

“Girl this is embarrassing,” a commenter stated. “You recording that man for doing his job correctly. You a grown woman throwing a tantrum.”

“Get a real bank…? Cashapp/Chime cards are extremely high risk for fraud,” another claimed.

“is it a secured card?” asked a third. “If so, it makes sense – they can’t be used everywhere.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jaybel via TikTok comment as well as to Enterprise and Chime via email.