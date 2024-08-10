‘We’re not allowed to turn away reservations’: Enterprise keeps letting customers book cars online that aren’t available. Why?

An Enterprise employee sparked debate on TikTok after revealing a questionable business practice.

The clip, which has amassed 318,500 views, shows the Enterprise office background imposed under a clip of Kai Cenat repeating the viral phrase: “What do you want me to do?”

The clip is accompanied by an on-screen caption which reads, “POV: When the customer asks why the website lets them book a reservation if we don’t have a car.”

This is one of several TikToks on the subject made by @ydourmomsfriendfromwork who, presumably, works at Enterprise. The TikToker’s entire account, it seems, is based on sharing relatable POV scenarios at Enterprise from the perspective of both the worker and the customer.

Doing this, the account has amassed 4,908 followers and 347,600 cumulative likes. But that doesn’t mean his TikTok was well-received.

Why does Enterprise allow online bookings without checking inventory?

On the r/EnterpriseCarRental subreddit, numerous customers shared the same issue about booking cars online that weren’t available. But an internet user on Quora shared why automotive companies like Enterprise actually do this.

“Bookings are allowed regardless of inventory because they do not want to lose any potential business,” the user wrote. “A booking does not necessarily turn into an actual rental—customers cancel, some with notification, others just do not show up.”

“They do not know what the inventory mix of their cars will be at the time of appearance of the customer,” continues the Quora user.

Viewers don’t think the practice is fair

But as common practice as this is, TikTok commenters, at least, don’t think it is fair.

“How y’all don’t have an inventory management system?” one asked.

“I mean…. it’s the company being wrong and you are the only person from the company they can talk to…” a second pointed out.

A third user opined, “I’m with the customer on this one. If I book a car from your location, don’t give it to another customer unless I cancel it.”

However, the TikToker also took to the comments to defend themself. “What should the workers do to fix this?” he asked one commenter. “Your job,” another replied. But as a further commenter pointed out, the customer was just asking a “valid question.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Enterprise and the creator via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.