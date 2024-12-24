‘This is the problem’: Woman warns against Emergen-C packets. Here’s why

When one is getting sick, it’s natural to reach for anything that might help prevent their oncoming illness.

Featured Video

However, there are few products on the market that are proven to be effective against preventing a cold once it’s already started. As noted by Medical News Today, there’s no cure for a cold. Though doing things like drinking enough fluids, getting adequate rest, and eating nutritious foods may prevent the cold from making a substantial impact.

Still, some find themselves consuming products supposedly designed to improve their immune system, even when they don’t feel a cold coming on. However, as recently noted by TikToker Meghan Elinor (@meghanelinor), this might not be the best idea. Her video now has over 106,000 views.

Why does this woman warn against Emergen-C packets?

In her video, Elinor holds up a packet of Emergen-C Immune+.

Advertisement

“Can somebody please tell me why anybody nowadays would still recommend taking vitamin C immune packets that have, supposedly, a thousand milligrams of vitamin C in them?” she asks at the beginning of her video. “Like, there are actual doctors who are recommending this … OK?”

Part of Elinor’s skepticism about such products comes from the fact that they have a substantial amount of sugar. For example, according to the nutrition facts for Emergen-C, one 9.1-gram packet has 6 grams of sugar. That means that approximately two-thirds of the packet is composed of sugar.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Haleon spokesperson told the Daily Dot that the brand offers Emergen-C Zero Sugar.

“All Emergen-C products contain a combination of selected vitamins and minerals to provide immune system support and help keep you feeling the good. Emergen-C Immune+ Triple Action activates, supports, and fortifies the immune system with BetaVia®, Vitamin C, zinc, and Vitamin D and does not contain artificial sweeteners. People who prefer a zero sugar option might enjoy Emergen-C Zero Sugar available at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart,” they shared.

Advertisement

However, Elinor’s skepticism doesn’t stop at the sugar content.

“The vast majority of the type of vitamin C that’s in here is actually not going to be absorbed by your body or utilized appropriately,” she states. “You’re literally just gonna piss it out.”

This appears to be true. As noted by Healthline, one’s body generally does a good job of regulating how much vitamin C it needs.

“If you consume more than your body needs, you’ll excrete the excess in your urine,” writes author Brianna Elliott.

Advertisement

Returning to the video, Eilnor advises that, rather than opting for “quick fixes,” one should instead focus on the things that are proven to generate benefits for themselves. Those include eating high-quality food and going to the gym.

What does science say about large doses of vitamin C?

Elinor is correct that large doses of vitamin C appear to have minimal impact on one’s immune system.

Writing for Health, author Amanda MacMillan notes that, on average, adult males require just 90 milligrams of vitamin C per day. Adult females require just 75 milligrams. These numbers can vary based on the individual and their specific circumstances.

Advertisement

Taking more than this seems to offer no appreciable benefit. And in some cases, it can cause gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps.

Instead, if one wants to improve their immune system, MacMillan states that the expert advice is similar to what was laid out by Elinor in her video: get exercise, sleep well, and eat vitamin-rich foods.

Elinor’s video specifically shows a packet of Emergen-C Immune+, which contains zinc and vitamin D. Both have been proven to play a role in immunity. However, there’s little evidence to suggest that exceeding the daily recommended dosage of either will provide increased immunity benefits.

Advertisement

In the comments section, users offered their views on these “quick fix” products.

“Just eat an orange. I eat food. No supplements,” wrote a user.

“This is why I love my doctors I have right now, they actually gave me FOOD suggestions that would help with the crud I have going on. Instead of pushing meds,” offered another.

Advertisement

“Oh my God I’ve been taking these every day for years. The good news is I haven’t had a cold in three years, but I need to avoid the sugar and I try to sugar-free version,” stated a third.

That said, some still swore by the product.

“I have one every day lol. With vitamin D. And I rarely get sick,” stated a commenter.

“Never seen it recommended everyday. I take it if I’m starting to feel sick. Works well in my experience,” shared a second.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Elinor via email and Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.