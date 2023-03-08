‘Starbucks would never’: Dunkin’ customer receives grilled cheese with paper between cheese slices

A customer has sparked discussion on TikTok after claiming that the grilled cheese she ordered from Dunkin’ came with paper between the slices.

In a video with over 157,000 views, TikTok user Miya (@miyaacacia) recounts the experience, saying she had been craving a grilled cheese all day prior to ordering.

“I’m about to smash this grilled cheese, and this is what they gave me,” she says. She then reveals two toasted pieces of bread, between which sit three barely-melted slices of cheese—and a piece of paper.

The paper in the video is likely parchment paper, used by businesses to keep individual cheese slices from sticking together. It is supposed to be removed before adding cheese to a dish.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Miya’s discovery.

“I’m not a person who normally does this, but I would have to take that back inside,” wrote one user.

“How is the bread burnt AF but the cheese isn’t even melted,” added another.

“I’ve had it before where it’s not melted, but this is a whole new level,” echoed a third.

Other users shared similar Dunkin’ fails that they’ve experienced.

“Once I ordered a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin’ and they only gave me one slice of bread,” said a commenter.

“Literally happened to me the last time I got grilled cheese from dunkin. I was devastated,” recalled a second.

“Dunkin’ pisses me off, their avocado BREAD is our disappointment. TOAST IT!!!” exclaimed an additional user.

Commenters then suggested alternative locations where Miya can pick up a good grilled cheese—this time without paper.

“Starbucks would never,” one offered.

“Quick trip has an ELITE grilled cheese,” suggested another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Miya via Instagram direct message.