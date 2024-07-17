‘Might’ve just saved my life’: Driver shares hack for seeing road lines better in the rain

Driving in the rain is notoriously dangerous. Every year, around 21% of traffic accidents in the United States can be attributed in whole or in part to weather, with many of the issues stemming from wet pavement.

Rain and its resultant wet pavement can cause a host of issues for drivers. For example, rain can disguise debris or problems with the road, which could lead to collisions or accidents. Rain can also obscure one’s vision through their windshield, or diffuse their headlights—in turn making it more difficult to see long distances.

Stories about driving in inclement weather have sparked internet discussion in the past. For example, one user explained how drivers can use baking soda to make their windshield water-repellent. Another user explained why one should be careful when going through a drive-thru during a rainstorm.

Now, another internet user has TikTok talking after revealing her hack for better eyesight in the rain.

Are sunglasses the key to driving in the rain?

In a post to her TikTok page, user Maddie Gearhart (@madisongearhartt) reveals a piece of advice she received about driving in the rain.

Across the image, which currently has over 375 thousand views, Gearhart writes, “Which ever one of you told me to wear sunglasses when I’m driving in rain to see the lines is a genius and might’ve just saved my life.”

According to How Stuff Works, there is truth to the idea that wearing sunglasses in the rain may improve your visibility. However, they must be polarized to be truly beneficial.

“Optometrists say that only sunglasses with polarized lenses will offer any benefit, because they work in a very specific way,” writes author Cherise Threewitt.

“Polarized lenses help prevent light from scattering when it bounces off a reflective surface, like the glare you see when rain bounces off the road or falls in front of another car’s lights,” Threewitt continues. “Sunglasses with polarized lenses reduce that effect, making it easier to see what’s going on without being distracted or blinded by unpredictable light glare.”

In the comments section, many users spoke to the efficacy of this advice.

“i did this during a snowstorm at night and it literally saved my life,” wrote a user.

“Omg yes my friends mom drove us through NM during monsoon season in 2012 and we were so scared but she had them on the whole drive we made it safely so I knew this trick from then,” added another.

“Yes girl my bf thought I was crazy for impairing my vision even more then it already is and I was like nooo they help me,” offered a third. “He had to put them on to confirm I was right.”

