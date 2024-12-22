‘Just a typical day’: Driver gets sideswiped by Tesla Cybertruck. He can’t believe what it left behind

Furry. Tesla. Truck.

Three words that don’t go together, yet do in this very specific (and very Florida) situation.

This all happened during Art Basel Miami, which was held on the first weekend of December. As you can probably decipher from the name, it is a global art fair that connects art lovers and those in the art business, including artists, celebrities, galleries, collectors, and spectators.

This is one of Miami’s busiest times of the year, with nearly 80,000 people flocking to the coastal city.

What’s up with the Tesla truck?

While they have a controversial, Roblox-like design, more people are getting Tesla tucks as they’ve become a more common sight on the road.

We’re not quite sure why, but some Tesla truck owners have taken to decorating their trucks. Some have polished the metal to give it a mirror finish (which seems dangerous), giving it a more traditional color wrap, or gotten into the holiday spirit, decking it out in string lights.

But this Tesla truck in Miami has one of the most perplexing coverings we’ve ever seen, as it’s completely decked out in short brown fur. It’s like if Chewbacca were reincarnated as an Elon Musk-designed car.

Furry Tesla truck causes accident

In a viral video with a whopping 7.3 million views, artist and TikToker Jesse (@jessejeje) caught, presumably on his dashcam, a furry Tesla truck sideswiping his car during Art Basel Miami weekend.

In the video, it seems that the truck was trying to merge to the right where Jesse was but ended up completely swiping the front of Jesse’s car.

As the video continues, we see that the rub-up of the two vehicles left black streaks all over Jesse’s white car.

But if insurance needs any proof that it was, in fact, the Tesla truck that did the damage, Jesse showed there was a furry brown as well.

As he collected the hair fibers, it looked off-putting, all clumped together.

In a follow-up video, Jesse said that multiple people sent him the truck’s license plate. But that was actually unnecessary since the Tesla owner pulled over and exchanged information with Jesse.

“Also, some people seem to assume that I live in Florida. Like, oww,” Jesse said, adding that he lives in New York.

Was it the Tesla’s fault?

This minor collision might have been due to the sheer number of blind spots inside the Tesla truck.

A driver testing out the truck for PCMag found that not only does the vehicle have many blindspots, the rearview mirror is “all but worthless, too.” (They aren’t the first ones to point out these issues.)

What redeems it is the rear-facing camera and multiple cameras showing what’s around the car.

“getting rug burned by a car is crazy,” a person joked.

“all those sensors, cameras and.. ‘sophistication’ but they still can’t check a blind spot,” another said.

“Pretty sure there’s only ONE furry cyber truck atm so we KNOW who did it,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jesse for comment via email and Instagram direct message and Tesla via email.