“If it’s not radioactive what’s the point?”: Doritos and Hot Cheetos debut new chips without artificial flavors or dyes

After a push for healthier ingredients, classic chips like Doritos and Hot Cheetos will ditch artificial flavoring in a new launch. However, shoppers aren’t convinced the change is positive.

Featured Video

Will Doritos and Hot Cheetos stop using artificial flavoring?

According to a post on Doritos’ official X account, the brand is launching a new artificial flavoring and coloring-free chip in its fan-favorite flavors, Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch. The brand will also launch Hot Cheetos with the same lack of artificial ingredients.

The new launch, called NKD (pronounced “naked”), appears colorless compared to the classic chips. However, the brand insists that the chips will have the same “bold flavor.”

Advertisement

Hear ye, hear ye! Introducing Doritos and Cheetos SIMPLY NKD, now made with no dyes or artificial flavors. Available for pre-order now at Walmart. pic.twitter.com/hRoFAbOdzf — Doritos (@Doritos) November 18, 2025

While the post notes that NKD chips haven’t hit shelves yet, they are available for pre-order at Walmart.

Classic Hot Cheetos and Doritos will still contain the artificial flavors and coloring shoppers are used to.

Will shoppers buy the new NKD chips?

Grocery shoppers on X share mixed opinions on the new chips. Some say that the lack of artificial ingredients takes away from the experience they’re used to.

Advertisement

“If the flamin’ hot Cheetos ain’t staining my fingers red, I ain’t eating them,” X user @StokeToshi posts.

Another suggests, “It’s less appetizing that way, but that’s just my opinion.”

“If it’s not radioactive what’s the point,” a third jokes.

Advertisement

However, others say they’re excited for the new NKD Doritos and Hot Cheetos.

“These NKD foods will be amazing! Those colours are very bad! You know it’s bad when you eat a bag of Hot Cheetos, and your two’s literally looks like a Hot Cheeto,” one poster writes.

Advertisement

A second remarks, “This should have been done a long time ago.”

Another celebrates, “My prayers have been answered, hot Cheetos without red40.”

My prayers have been answered, hot Cheetos without red40 pic.twitter.com/dSgF2KyQTp — V (@vxnxs_) November 21, 2025

Whether NKD becomes the new default or a health-forward niche product remains to be seen, but fans are already arguing about whether Hot Cheetos can truly be “hot” without the iconic red dust.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to PepsiCo via contact form for further comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



