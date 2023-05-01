‘You’re gonna have PTSD from this’: DoorDasher accidentally sends picture of her genitals to customer

In the age of social media, being mindful of how you store your private files is increasingly important. From compromising personal privacy to damaging reputations, the pitfalls of failing to protect your sensitive information online have become more apparent than ever before. Nowhere is this more evident than in the case of a recent viral TikTok story.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, Amy Helen (@sunflowersslut) claimed that she accidentally sent a stranger from DoorDash an intimate photo. While she reportedly intended to send a harmless GIF, she mistakenly sent a revealing image of their private area.

“I just accidentally sent a stranger a picture of my labia on DoorDash. Because I was fucking delivering it, and I was gonna send him a GIF because it was gonna be funny, and instead I sent him a picture of my labia with a pimple on it,” Amy said.

Amy said that she since deleted the pictures from her phone—but that the damage has already been done.

“I’m mortified and I’m never gonna recover. I deleted the pictures now, but at what cost? Some man thinks I’m a sexual predator now,” she said.

In a follow-up TikTok, Amy revealed that she may have gotten lucky because she kept her job after the incident—even if the stranger did see the photo. “I never got a message. I’m still not banned from DoorDash, which, maybe after that video, they might change their mind,” she said.

Many viewers made light of the situation under Amy’s original video. One user even jokingly suggested the she should’ve doubled down: “At that point I would have just been like ‘does this look infected to you?’” they wrote.

“I would have to flee the country. I’d be up at night thinking about it for the next 40 years,” said a second viewer.

“You couldn’t water board this info out of me! I AM DYING,” wrote another.

“I am TRULY so sorry. This is the stuff of nightmares. My side hurts,” a fourth viewer commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amy via Instagram DMs.