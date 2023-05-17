‘As a Dasher, I would have done it, too. It’s the ones that ask you to stop and get them something outside of DoorDash I won’t do’: After delivering Dairy Queen Blizzards, man asks driver to go to AutoZone

Sometimes, your side hustle leads to another side hustle.

That’s the case for one DoorDasher, who was asked to run an errand for a customer who wanted a fuel line from AutoZone after receiving Dairy Queen Blizzards. The DoorDasher, as it turns out, was happy to make the special trip.

Creator Jessica (@jchass79) documented the errand and uploaded the video to TikTok, where it garnered more than 55,000 views. In the video, Jessica talks about a DoorDash run that started with her delivering two ice cream treats from Dairy Queen.

“So, I just delivered to this man and I took him two Dairy Queen blizzards,” she says “And as I was walking away, he said, ‘Ma’am, do you want to make an extra $20?’”

“And everything in my brain was like, ‘Dear God, doing what?’”

“And he said, ‘I need a fuel line from AutoZone. Can you get it for me for a $20 tip?’ Fuck yeah, I can go get your fuel line for a $20 tip!” Jessica exclaims.

She continued, “This man hands me $50, says I can keep the $20 when I come back with his fuel line.”

Marveling at the trust he’s placed in her, she goes to get his fuel line.

In the next clip within the TikTok, she’s successfully procured the fuel line, reporting, it costs $7.99. She also noted that the customer proceeded to ask if she was single after she finished her second delivery.

“I said ‘No, I’m sorry, very much committed relationship.’ But I mean, you gotta shoot your shot, I guess, right?”’ But I mean, you gotta shoot your shot, I guess, right?”

Commenters were thrilled to see her honesty and amazed by the whole process. One person noted, “You look honest. I would trust you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator for comment.

Someone else who drives DoorDash said, “As a Dasher, I would have done it, too. It’s the ones that ask you to stop and get them something outside of DoorDash I won’t do.”

“Side quest [complete],” one commenter assessed. “Now that’s awesome.”

