‘For once I’m actually personally a victim of one of these class action lawsuits’: DoorDash allegedly charged iPhone users more than Android users for same food

A lawyer recently explained to her TikTok followers the news surrounding a $1 billion class-action lawsuit against DoorDash. According to various news reports, the food delivery app allegedly charged iPhone users more than those on an Android.

In a video with over 3.2 million views as of Tuesday morning, Angela (@thelawyerangela) elaborated on the allegations against DoorDash’s “predatory pricing.”

“If you and your roommate order the exact same DoorDash order, from the exact same place, at the exact same time, you might get charged differently,” she explained. That’s because DoorDash allegedly knows that “iPhone users are in a higher income bracket.”

Using screenshots from the complainant, Angela showed viewers identical orders where the iPhone user was charged more. In one instance, an iPhone user who purchased Chick-Fil-A was charged $1 more than the Android user. Another test, from a Chipotle customer, saw the iPhone user charged $27.52, while the Android user was billed $25.53.

“The difference is in the delivery fee,” Angela said.

The lawsuit also raised concerns over DashPass, a paid monthly service which gives users free delivery on orders over $12.

“They get you to buy DashPass by saying it’ll reduce your fees. But, allegedly, they just charge you an ‘expanded range fee’ that they don’t tack onto non-DashPass users,” Angela explained.

According to Business Insider, Ross Hecox, “who uses DoorDash and subscribes to DashPass” filed the lawsuit. The complaint also named Hecox’s two children, Reid and a minor listed as “R.E.H.”

But in a statement, a spokesperson for DoorDash claimed that the allegations are “baseless and simply without merit.”

“We ensure fees are disclosed throughout the customer experience, including on each restaurant storepage and before checkout,” the spokesperson told Business Insider. “Building this trust is essential, and it’s why the majority of delivery orders on our platform are placed by return customers. We will continue to strive to make our platform work even better for customers, and will vigorously fight these allegations.”

However, many commenters were convinced that they, too, were affected by the price hikes—and potentially eligible for a payout.

“For once I’m actually personally a victim of one of these class action lawsuits,” one viewer said.

“If the class action is based on how much you use DoorDash, I’d be getting a fat check,” another echoed.

“I’m so ready for this class action cause I’ve definitely been scammed by them,” a third commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angela via TikTok comment and DoorDash by email.