‘Why would you spend money?’: DoorDash driver says customer placed a Steak N’ Shake order from across the street, calls it a waste of money

A DoorDash delivery driver’s questioning why a customer placed an order from a Steak N’ Shake restaurant. Not because of whatever they ordered from the place, but the fact that it was located across a parking lot. Well within walking distance.

TikTok user Kobe Jo (@kobejo) expresses his confusion in the customer’s decision in a video posted July 21 with nearly 900,000 views. However, several folks in the comments defended the customer.

So, are people just becoming too reliant on convenient solutions? Or are there instances in which a short-distance order like this is justified?

Is the order a waste of money?

In the video’s text overlay, Kobe Jo writes, “Is this a waste of money?”

He records himself standing outside of a Steak N’ Shake parking lot. There’s a bag of food in his hands as he speaks into the camera. Immediately at the onset of the video the TikToker makes it evident that he’s flabbergasted.

He speaks directly into the lens stating: “What has DoorDash come to. I just pick up an order here.” He lifts up his finger to point to the Steak N’ Shake that is just a stone’s throw away behind him.

“To walk across the lot to drop it off right here.” Kobe Jo flips his camera to reveal that the destination address is in a strip mall that is within walking distance of the restaurant. “Hello? Why would you spend money on DoorDash? Like people just got too much money for no reason.” He shakes his head as he comments on the customer’s request.

In a caption for his video, Kobe Jo remarks that he may have spoken too soon with regards to folks having too much money. “Update: They did not have too much money and they did in fact did not tip me, but that was lowkey to be expected.”

TikTokers defend the ‘across the street’ order

Several replies to Kobe Jo’s video defend the close proximity order. Because, many argue, there are instances where folks just can’t leave their post no matter what. “Sometimes people are the only ones at the office or business and can’t leave,” one user on the app says.

As noted above, another responds that they’ve been in this same situation as Kobe Jo. They speculate: “my only guess would be if there was only 1 employee who couldn’t leave the store unattended.”

Others remark that they believe this to be a compelling enough reason to place a DoorDash order from such a close distance. “Maybe they aren’t allowed to leave the store?”

One person who works as a receptionist states that they’ve placed similar types of orders themselves. “As a receptionist who’s done this, it’s because we can’t leave our desk there’s only one of us. Trust, if we could we would gladly take a little walk.”

Some say they’ve placed food delivery orders because they were physically unable to move.

“I broke my ankle once, could walk or drive… I had to do this,” another TikToker says in the comments of Kobe Jo’s video.

“I’ve done this when I was sick,” one commenter pens.

Kobe Jo shares some of his additional thoughts in the comments as well. When it comes to working in a retail environment, he says this would do little to hinder him. “Best believe I’m gonna put a sign on the door and run across the parking lot if I want food that bad I’m not paying DoorDash and extra $10 for a delivery.”

The Daily Dot has previously covered instances where folks have placed deliveries from places within walking distance. A TikToker confessed how much she “hates herself” for ordering from an Olive Garden in a viral video. In her clip she demonstrates just how close the establishment is…and that she’s getting it brought to her anyway.

DoorDash addictions are leaving people broke

The Tennessean writes in a piece about “uber Uber Eaters,” a growing demographic of delivery reliant consumers. The article begins by highlighting the eating habits of a music publicist. Due to late nights and being tired at the end of a shift, they say they often turn to Postmates. Their favorite order: A shrimp appetizer dish from a restaurant that’s a 12-minute walk from their home.

Additionally, the story highlights the penchant a 21-year-old office assistant has for getting food delivered to her at work. Although the restaurants she orders from are right next door, she explained why she opts for delivery instead. “I mean, it’s a short walk, but then I have to go down elevator and walk across the parking lot. And right now, it’s scorching hot outside, ya know?”

The outlet consults with the founder of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, David Greenfield. Greenfield writes that a major pitfall of apps like DoorDash is just how convenient they are. He goes on to say that folks who peruse the web and spot something they like receive a dopamine rush. This same dopamine rush applies to the habit of ordering and receiving food. By constantly ordering food through DoorDash, for instance, you’re training your mind to receive an easy rush of dopamine.

“When you find something desirable (online), there is a small blip of dopamine released in your brain. And that increases the likelihood you’re going to do that behavior again. It’s addictive.”

A staff writer for the outlet confessed that pay around $10 for $3.50 worth of McDonald’s. Despite the fact the location is only 80 yards away from his place.

Fees on delivery apps like DoorDash can rack up

It’s no secret that dining establishments will often append higher prices to items on the DoorDash app. This means that DoorDash users will often see higher per-product costs while perusing wares in application. Conversely, if they decided to just place the order through the restaurant itself, they could save themselves some money.

DoorDash addresses this phenomena on its website here, stating business owners are free to adopt his practice. “While DoorDash does not require delivery prices to match in-store, we recommend pricing as close to in-store as possible,” the app’s site reads. It goes on to explain why app upcharges, in its opinion, are bad for business. “Data shows menu markups can negatively impact customer conversion and retention.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kobe Jo via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.

