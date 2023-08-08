‘I did this once, I felt sooooo bad’: Hairdresser shares why you should never cross legs when getting a haircut

A hairdresser went viral on TikTok after sharing why customers should never cross their legs when receiving a haircut.

Letty Henderson (@thehoustonhairdresser) uploaded the short clip in mid-July. In it, she and her client stare at a mirror after Henderson finished the client’s hair. Then, Henderson removed the smock off of her client, shocked at what she saw underneath: her legs crossed.

“Oh, my God,” Henderson said, pointing to her client’s legs. “The whole time? You would. The whole time.” The client immediately uncrossed her legs and covered her mouth in shock, noticing her lopsided ’do.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Henderson via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of Monday evening, the video amassed over 13.3 million views, with many viewers saying that Henderson’s reaction made sense.

“Idk why it just now made sense that my stylist is always telling me to uncross my ankles/legs. I don’t realize I’m doing it,” one viewer wrote.

“ohh thats why my haircut was uneven,” another wrote. “I thought i was just looking at it wrong.”

“I did this once, I felt sooooo bad,” a third viewer said.

A handful of hairdressers noted that this is a pet peeve for them, too.

“I am a hair stylist this is my biggest pet peeve,” one wrote. “It makes your hair uneven then I have to do everything all over again.”

“I reminded my clients not to cross their legs. I ain’t trying to cut it again,” a second said.

According to Hairfinder, sitting cross-legged or with your arms crossed during a haircut can make it difficult for your stylist to cut your hair evenly and accurately. That’s because, when your body is crossed, your pelvis becomes tilted and your body weight is not evenly distributed. The website noted that this can be particularly problematic when getting a blunt-cut bob—as even the slightest imbalance can be noticeable.