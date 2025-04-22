‘Major signs’: Customer orders Domino’s new stuffed crust pizza. Then they take a look at their Oura ring

A customer was lured in by Domino’s new stuffed crust pizza. But the pizza had unintended consequences on their health. That’s according to their Oura ring, which showed major signs of strain.

An Oura ring is a wearable smart ring; it tracks its wearer’s health and well-being. According to a Wirecutter review, the ring has a 98.4% accuracy rating. Customers have claimed it’s accurately predicted illnesses and even pregnancies.

In the Oura Ring subreddit, Redditor u/catahoulamix posted a screenshot of their biometrics pulled from their Oura ring. The Redditor’s body exhibited no signs of strain at the beginning of the week. However, on the day the photo was posted, their body showed “major signs of strain,” with an increase of 18.9 breaths per minute.

The Redditor believes the Domino’s stuffed crust pizza is the culprit. “I tried dominos stuffed crust last night,” u/catahoulamix shared in the caption. “Never again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to u/catahoulamix via Reddit comment and direct message as well as to Domino’s via press email. The post received 1,400 upvotes.

Domino’s customers could relate

Those who have tried the new stuffed crust pizza sympathized with the customer.

“This pizza had my husband all types of unwell the next day. He’s ready to go again ASAP though. Sharing this data with him. Thank you,” one user shared.

“The next day after trying it, I was violently ill. What is going on with that pizza,” a second revealed.

Furthermore, this gave others a good laugh.

“It was all that cheese straining, haha!” one Redditor joked.

“Not the best marketing for Dominos,” another quipped.

In the comments section, u/catahoulamix explained that they aren’t lactose intolerant—a person who’s unable to digest cheese properly—and eat cheesy pizza all the time. They shared, “To clarify: I have cheese all the time, different pizzas for lunch often and you can see I haven’t had signs of strain recently so it’s an extremely aggressive amount of cheese I promise.”

How can too much cheese strain your body?

Cheese is one of the most popular foods in the United States, with the average person consuming 42 pounds a year. Despite cheese being rich in calcium, which can make your bones healthy, consuming copious amounts can be counterproductive. As a result, it can trigger inflammation, even if you’re not lactose intolerant, because of the high levels of fat. Large amounts of lactose in cheese can make it difficult for enzymes to break this down, which can lead to:

Digestive issues (bloating, gas, diarrhea, nausea, or constipation)

Weight gain

High cholesterol

Acne

On average, 200 milligrams (three servings) of dairy a day is recommended.

