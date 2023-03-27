‘I want you to look me in the eyes when you don’t tip me’: Domino’s driver calls out non-tippers who choose contactless delivery

A woman’s TikTok video calling out non-tipping customers who specifically choose contactless delivery for their Domino’s orders has drawn over 138,000 views on the platform. Nearly 3,000 viewers leaving comments to share their agreement or opposition to her take.

In her video, user Alexis (@alexislongcrier) says she simply doesn’t want customers to avoid her when they choose not to tip her for their delivery.

“If you don’t tip, there should be no option for contactless delivery,” she says in the clip. “I want you to look me in the eyes when you don’t tip me.”

Alexis elaborates on her feelings in the caption, writing that she considers people who do this to be cowards.

“Don’t tip? Not cool,” she wrote. “But request contactless delivery too? Nah, don’t be a coward, you need to be willing to face the person you won’t tip. Just me or does anyone else feel this way?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alexis via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Viewers discussed the obligation to tip, with many writing that they were fine with choosing not to tip their delivery drivers.

“Be faster then,” one commenter wrote. “Other wise, no tip.”

“I work for dominos and I don’t even tip my own people,” another said.

“I always tip but it’s not required,” a further user shared. “If you live off of tips, you should get a job where the company pays you and not the customer.”

In response to one commenter who stated that they would be more than fine looking her in the eye and choosing not to tip her, Alexis said that she simply didn’t want to be avoided.

“That’s fine,” she wrote. “Just don’t avoid me, that’s the thing I don’t like lol.”

Others advocated for tipping delivery drivers and other service workers with tipped wages below minimum wage.

“Always tip you pizza, man or pizza woman they [go through] a lot of trouble to deliver your pizza,” one commenter wrote.

“When I was younger I didn’t tip bc I didn’t know and I didn’t have money like that but now I learned always tip or don’t order,” another commented.

“What is this comment section?” a third observed.. “If y’all want the [convenience] pay the extra price. including tip.”