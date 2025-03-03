‘It’s a really weird order’: Woman gets 4 wrong Domino’s orders. Then wrong DoorDash order. Then a car dealership calls

Prank delivery orders can be a nuisance not just for the recipient, but for the business involved. It wastes time, money, and resources. Unfortunately, TikToker Jess Marsh (@jess_marsh13) is well-versed in this. She experienced an onslaught of unwanted food deliveries and more over a number of days.

Marsh said it all started when Domino’s knocked on her door one evening and said they had a pizza for her daughter.

After the daughter confirmed she didn’t order anything, Domino’s told her the phone number connected with the order. It was from a car dealership. Soon after, this was followed by an unwanted DoorDash order, once again for the daughter. To make things worse, they received another Domino’s order Sunday night. The same car dealership number was connected to the order.

Consequently, Marsh said she called Domino’s and asked them to only accept orders under her and her husband’s name. Then, on Monday, things deteriorated further. Marsh received a voicemail from the same car dealership number following up on a car inquiry under her husband’s name. After calling the dealership, she learned that an inquiry was made in her husband’s name on cars.com.

According to Marsh, the dealership promised to investigate the issue further. But that wasn’t the end. Domino’s delivered another pizza on Monday night. This led to Marsh calling Domino’s again and reiterating that they wanted to block and/or cancel their account. However, Domino’s refused.

The TikTok has amassed 561,000 views as of Monday.

The TikToker wanted answers

Marsh then sought answers from her audience. She asked viewers if they experienced similar pranks, and questioned whether it was a “harmless prank” at all. Several commenters alleged that these pranks were aimed at her daughter, with one alleging she “probably messed up online somewhere.”

Others suggested that Marsh get the police involved. A further commenter said their work “sent out a notice” about this, suggesting that this issue is more common than it might seem.

In one update video, Marsh said they’re now treating the incidents as identity theft, having experienced fraud around the time of her wedding.

In another, Marsh revealed that she took commenters’ advice and reported the issue to the police. She also revealed that the police reinforced the suspicions of other commenters that the pranks might be related to the daughter’s school and personal life. To prevent this from happening again, Marsh said she was also advised to run a credit report and subpoenaing delivery records.

Marsh didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

How can you stop prank delivery orders?

Redditors and Quora users shared advice on how to stop these prank delivery orders in their tracks. One Reddit user, who spoke from the point of view of a pizza delivery driver, said, “For the occasional prank call: There’s not much more we can do than apologize and bring the order back to the store.”

“For repeatedly occurring pranks: If it’s always the same phone number used, it’s a case of black listing that number in the notes system, we simply won’t accept any orders coming from that phone number anymore,” they wrote. “In the case of someone being harassed from various phone numbers, our system isn’t quite as good at black listing an address, but that would be procedure if someone is having orders placed for their address, but never actually order at all.”

Meanwhile, after someone asked to stop nuisance deliveries on Quora, one user responded that, if they knew the person, they could give them a cease and desist letter.

DoorDash and Domino’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



