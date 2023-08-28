‘That driver woulda had to give me tip back’: Domino’s delivery driver shames customer for placing delivery order, not picking pizza up

If you’re constantly butting heads with someone who claims that kids these days just don’t want to work, then it might be a good idea to keep the following TikTok out of their sight.

In it, a Domino’s employee asks TikToker Erica Rodriguez (erica.bk11) why she was getting food delivered to her home despite the fact that she lives so close to the restaurant location.

Rodriguez didn’t seem to take too kindly to the Domino’s worker’s question, especially since she tipped the employee. Were they not grateful for the gratuity? Were they upset about having to leave their “post” at the Domino’s and venture out onto the street to bring a hungry customer their grub?

Rodriguez writes in a text overlay of the video, which is an upload of what appears to be doorbell camera footage from the front of their house: “I ordered Dominoes and the delivery driver had the nerves to ask me why I had my food delivered if I can just go pick it up.”

At the start of the clip, the Domino’s employee can be seen standing at the front of the house holding the customer’s order. Rodriguez then walks out onto her porch to greet the employee and pay them for the food. She seems like she’s about to head inside, but the worker says something to her.

She can be heard repeating the worker’s question, “Why would we have it delivered?” she says to them. It sounds like she mentions that she has kids inside of the house.

“That’s fair, that’s fair, that’s fair,” the driver replies.

The next portion of her dialogue with the worker can be heard loud and clear through the doorbell camera, however: “And I don’t see why I should have to explain myself to you about why I’m doing a delivery. They pay you for that, right? And you got a tip? What more you want?”

“I’m just wondering,” the employee replies back to her. She doesn’t appear too happy with the Domino’s employee’s inquisitive nature, telling them that it’s none of their business. The worker ends up walking away without saying anything as Rodriguez seems to mumble a curse to herself as she enters her home.

Viewers who saw Rodriguez’s clip shared their own Domino’s delivery anecdotes. Apparently there are a number of people who work for the chain who aren’t afraid to share just how little they like delivering pizzas for them. One TikTok user said that they came across a Domino’s worker who revealed that they don’t get paid extra for completing deliveries: “I had a dominos worker tell me ‘we don’t get paid for delivering pizza’ the AUDACITY cause then why u working there!???”

There were users on the platform who had no qualms with getting their food delivered from Domino’s, regardless of how close the location was to their home. Like this individual who said that they lived directly across the street from one, but would nonetheless get food delivered to their home nonetheless. “My apartment was right across the street from dominos & I would order delivery & watch him walk across the street with it lol,” the user wrote.

Someone else simply asked if it’s a problem to get food delivered, then why was it made an option for her order? “Why is delivery an option then,” the user asked.

There were others who couldn’t seem to understand just why in the world the Domino’s employee would complain about making a delivery that was so close to their job (not to mention the fact that they got a tip for doing so): “I wouldn’t complain, that’s the easiest delivery to have!!!”

“I’m literally a 2min drive from my dominos they are always so polite and happy to drop off. I always tip well,” someone else wrote.

Depending on which Domino’s location you work at, you could earn $20/hr for delivering food. One locally owned franchise in Ann Arbor, Michigan guarantees $20/hr within the first 60 days of working for the chain, with tips, wages, and the added benefit of being paid in cash daily.

According to PayScale, the average hourly rate a Domino’s delivery driver earns in the US is $9/hr, but there are some states that earn higher rates like New Jersey, for instance, where drivers can rake in $17.84/hr, Indeed claims.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rodriguez via TikTok comment and Domino’s via email for further information.