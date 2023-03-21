‘My work is too much work and a little bit of pay. I’ll see you at Domino’s’: Worker finds out Domino’s cashier makes $18 an hour plus tips

One TikTok user is astonished at just how much she could make as a Domino’s cashier, sparking discussion about wages in the comments. According to user Jessica Hernandez (@jesss.hhhh), Domino’s cashiers in her area can make around $18 an hour plus tips.

In a recent video, she explains how she was helping someone fill out an application when she spotted how much the pizza chain was offering potential employees.

“Bitch, $18 an hour for a cashier at Dominos?” Hernandez says. “I was like, ‘Good for you girl,’ Let me do this application for you…and it has plus tips?!”

It’s not clear in the video where Hernandez is located. But according to Indeed.com, salaries for Domino’s positions can range from around $13-$18 an hour depending on location. The website ZipRecruiter reports the average salary for a fast food cashier in the United States is $12 an hour.

Domino’s has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Hernandez via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message for more information.

“Honestly, my work is too much work and a little bit of pay,” Hernandez says in her video. “I’ll see you at Domino’s girl.”’

Some commenters were skeptical of the $18-an-hour pay Hernandez had publicized.

“Not always true, depends where you’re at because I can confirm it’s not,” one person said.

“Girl no I was making $16 an hour as an assistant manager at dominos & worked there for two years,” another commenter said.