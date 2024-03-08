‘So basically they are like Dollar General or Family Dollar’: Dollar Tree shopper says store has ‘secretly’ increased prices on these goods

Dollar Tree customers were disappointed to find out that the budget shopping spot they rely on keeps raising its prices, according to one shopper.

People are increasingly frustrated with dollar stores, or as they call them “dollar” stores (emphasizing the lack of merchandise priced at just a buck), for becoming increasingly less affordable.

Dollar store regulars have a range of needs. Some rely on their local dollar store because it’s what’s in their budget, for some it’s the most convenient spot around, and others may live in a food desert (an area where there is limited access to fresh food, especially from a grocery store) and the dollar store is where they go for groceries.

With this range of needs, low prices are often the priority. Paying an extra buck or a few quarters can make or break a tight budget.

TikTok creator Brittanie (@simplisticallyliving) is getting traction after showing viewers all the items that have recently gotten more expensive at Dollar Tree.

“Well they’ve done it again. Dollar Tree has secretly increased prices on some new items,” Brittanie says in the viral clip. “…If you haven’t been to your local Dollar Tree yet, be prepared to pay a little more for these items.”

However, given that Dollar Tree is a national chain with stores all over the country, it’s unclear whether these price changes are universal or only apply to Brittanie’s store or region.

Another thing to note is that while Brittanie shares the new increased price of these items, she doesn’t tell viewers how much it used to cost, so it’s difficult to understand how bad the problem is. A five-cent increase is very different from a 50-cent increase.

The first category that got hit hard was beverages. Brittanie notes the following prices:

Red Bulls are now $2.50 and $3 depending on the size

Gatorades are $2.25

Celsius Energy Drinks are $2.50

Vitamin Waters are $1.75

Smart Waters are $2

Starbucks Bottled Beverages are $3.75

Pure Leaf Teas are $2.75

Viewers were wildly disappointed with the store’s prices.

“At this point might as well go to Walmart,” a top comment read.

“Dollar Tree is no longer a place to shop to save money anymore,” a second commenter wrote.

“They are pricing themselves right out if business,” another chimed in.

The Daily Dot did a bit of a comparison and found that at Walmart Red Bulls are $2.08 and $2.88 depending on the size, Gatorades are $1.48, Starbucks beverages are $3.48, and Pure Leaf teas are $1.98.

It turns out, at least for these items, commenters were right. If people have a choice between Walmart and Dollar Tree, Walmart may be the cheaper option.

Brittanie also notes that their helium-filled balloons are now $1.50, a bag of ice costs $2, sunglasses and reading glasses are $1.50, and 1.25L soda bottles are $1.75 for both Pepsi and Coke brands.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittanie and Dollar Tree for comment via email.