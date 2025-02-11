‘I’ll walk right out’: Woman shops at Dollar Tree. Then she notices something shocking about the makeup aisle

Dollar Tree implemented new security measures in at least one location in an attempt to clamp down on theft.

On Jan. 20, TikTok user T.Maire posted a video on her account @officaltmarie of products locked behind a glass screen at her local Dollar Tree.

The Dollar Tree in question is located on West Oregon Ave in Philadelphia, PA.

However, T.Marie’s clip showed a slightly different variation in the protective glass that many shoppers have noticed at their retail stores. This one had holes.

In her video, T.Marie sticks her hand through one of the holes in the screen and can still reach the product.

This bears the question: Why have the screen at all if you can still reach the product?

Why do stores lock up certain products?

According to Business Insider, theft is a giant hurdle for Dollar Tree and affiliated Family Dollars to surmount. To deter shoplifters, the glass screens require employees to retrieve the merchandise for customers and physically hand it to them or hold it at the register until the customer is ready to check out.

This is referred to as defensive merchandising.

However, as a result, customers are less likely to purchase the objects because of the inconvenience. This can drive a store’s sales down and push customers to other stores or markets.

Now, in T.Marie’s case, the holes in the screens allow customers to retrieve at least one item at a time without relying on an employee. But, it still deters organized robbery sprees preventing shoplifters from clearing entire shelves at once.

What is Dollar Tree’s plan?

In addition to implementing glass screens, other users commented on T.Marie’s post about security measures at their local Dollar Trees.

One commenter said, “They just put a camera in the makeup section at one of the dollar trees in GA.”

Another comment mentioned something similar, saying, “At ours, they added cameras, now you have to watch yourself shop on the isle.”

The addition of cameras is nothing new as stores use them to monitor and deter theft.

Furthermore, Dollar Tree, Inc. CEO, Rick Dreiling told Business Insider during an interview, “[Dollar Tree is] now taking a very defensive approach to shrink.”

Shrinkage refers to a company’s product write-offs, which include theft. In 2023, shrinkage accounted for a significantly lower-than-expected profit for the company’s first quarter that year.

Why lock up cheap products and not more expensive ones?

The K2 Integrity, a premier global risk advisory firm, reported that organized retail crime groups only target luxury goods 11% of the time.

Shoplifters and organized retail crime often hit more common chain stores with less security. Stores like Walmart, Target, or C.V.S.

Target CEO, Brian Cornell told Business Insider that the company continued to “face an unacceptable amount of retail theft and organized retail crime.”

Similarly, in 2023, Walmart reported a historic high in shrinkage due to theft which threatened store closure if not handled.

Nevertheless, although these preventative screens may be a nuisance to lawful customers, they keep companies in business.

The Daily Dot reached out to T.Marie via TikTok DMs and Dollar Tree via email.



