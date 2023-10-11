‘The Dollar Tree version is more sturdy’: Shopper shares 10 Amazon items that are cheaper at Dollar Tree

A fan account for “Deal Guy” Matt Granite has gone viral on TikTok again with a new round of Dollar Tree items at competitive price points.

This fan account (@thedealguy.fan) reposts clips from the Deal Guy’s YouTube page, where Granite posts in-depth videos highlighting product deals. The account went viral earlier this week with a round of products consumers can find at Dollar Tree for way cheaper than at Amazon. The video has received more than 319,000 views.

The account is no stranger to virality, with another one @thedealguy.fan’s clips having gone viral for its Dollar Tree deals.

“With so many shocking dupes, this video could save you some serious cash,” Granite said in the video.

The video starts with Arm & Hammer’s Fresh Scentsations Carpet Odor Eliminator. Granite notes that it is the same product and size at both retailers. However, while it costs $8.49 at Amazon, you can find one at Dollar Tree for $1.25.

Granite then points out the Kingsmile facial mister, which is $6.99 on sale from Amazon. He claims there is only a small design difference between that and the Dollar Tree version, which is also $1.25.

“Both charge from the bottom and spray the same amount of mist in terms of velocity,” Granite said. “It’s also worth noticing the power LED on the Dollar Tree version is brighter. And, of course, [it’s] a fraction of the price.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon, Dollar Tree and Granite via email for comment.

In the comment section, users alternated between complaining about the inventory at their local Dollar Trees and the prices on Amazon.

“Amazon has never been cheap in my opinion,” user @ironmike55 wrote.

Another user, @ara.xirayray.s.mom, asked, “Ok what Dollar Tree do you go to? [Because] mine does not have about two-thirds of those products.”

“The only thing you will find at my local dollar tree is a mess!!” joked user Donna Kelly (@donnakelly6).

User Carrie Costa (@carriecosta0) wrote, “I buy those exact Arm and Hammer carpet deodorizer and it’s less than $3 at Walmart don’t know why it’s so much in Amazon.”

“How does one even find out the price difference unless you’re looking up every product inside Dollar Tree on Amazon? Thanks for doing all the legwork,” wrote user Stefan (@stefanwalsh).