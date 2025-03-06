‘Talking to Verizon since yesterday’: Dollar Tree shopper buys new phone charger. Then her number suddenly changes

While most phone cables look similar, some of them can be hiding considerable issues.

For example, one internet user recently recounted how leaving a phone charger plugged in nearly resulted in her house burning down. Plus, as noted by the New York Post, some cables can hide executable scripts that can attempt to hack your phone or computer upon being plugged into one’s devices.

While these outcomes may be surprising, there are plenty of warnings about such issues across the internet. However, this Dollar Tree shopper’s warning has left a lot of viewers scratching their heads.

In a video with more than 150,000 views, TikTok user Jai Acoff (@jaiacoff4) simply states, “The charger from Dollar Tree done changed my [expletive] number.”

Did a phone charger change this woman’s cell phone number?

While many comments questioned how such a thing was possible, the TikToker writes in comments that, after purchasing a phone charger from Dollar Tree, she attempted to use it. She soon found that her cell phone number had changed.

“I called my sister and she wouldn’t answer so I texted her to see why,” the TikToker recounts. The TikToker says that her sister informed her that her number had changed, an issue she blames on the charger.

As for a solution, she says she’s been working with her phone company to resolve the issue. Still, she admits that she doesn’t know how it happened, and that “the phone company don’t know either.”

Can a bad charger change your phone number?

While the TikToker says that the number change happened after she used the suspect charger, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the charger is the reason her phone number changed.

As mentioned above, some third-party chargers or cables may have malicious components that can compromise your device. Security experts have demonstrated how seemingly ordinary charging cables can grant hackers full access to personal devices.

That said, there are many other ways that hackers can access one’s device, with few requiring a physical connection like a cable.

For example, the TikToker may have fallen victim to a SIM swapping scam, where a hacker tries to trick your carrier into reassigning your number to a new SIM card they control. She may have also fallen victim to an unauthorized port out, where criminals fraudulently transfer your phone number to another carrier without your consent.

One can prevent these issues from happening by being careful about what chargers they use, regularly monitoring their account, and using enhanced security measures like SIM PINs.

‘So somebody bought the charger from Dollar Tree…’

In the comments section, users speculated about how something like this could have happened.

“So somebody bought the charger from Dollar tree and replaced it with a charger that they can HACK your phone. Then took him back to the store so you can buy it,” suggested a commenter.

“Dann now I’m gonna be questioning every cheap tech item. if it plugs in a device or connects to my wifi I’m going to be [suspicious],” added another. “not today scammers.”

“or someone hyjacked your phone remotely,” offered a third.

We’ve reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Acoff via Instagram and TikTok DM.

