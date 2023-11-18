Ex-Dollar General worker says it was 'hands down' the worst job

A TikTok user is gone viral after recounting the alleged unhygienic working conditions she had to put up with while working at Dollar General.

Savannah Beneventi (@highspeedfan) created a series of videos on TikTok in which she described every single job she’s ever quit. In “part 5” of the series, she shared her horror story of working at the discount store chain, which she described as “hands down, the worst place she’s ever worked in her life.”

While describing her experience, she pulled no punches. “They expected so much work out of their employees for the little that they paid you. All of the products that they wanted us to stock were covered in rat feces and rat piss,” Beneventi claimed.

She also alleged that the store had a toxic work culture, where instead of communicating with each other, the staff would write “passive-aggressive notes” on a whiteboard that was located in the back of the store. Beneventi has dished on this work experience before.

Beneventi revealed that she finally had enough when management told her they wanted her to work a night shift followed by a full eight-hour shift during the holiday season. The TikToker claimed “they expected me to come in on Thanksgiving, work all night, and then come in the next day on Black Friday and work an eight-hour shift by myself.”

According to Beneventi, she decided to quit in dramatic fashion, leaving a message on the whiteboard before storming out. She allegedly wrote, “You can go f*ck yourself. And if you have a problem with someone learn to speak to them like an actual adult.”

The video, which was posted on Nov. 14, has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 951,000 views in the process. In the comment section, viewers shared their own experiences and perspectives on working at Dollar General.

“I was a manager at dollar general for years. they left me in that store alone day after day and worked the dog sh*t out of me. I unloaded trucks alone,” one commenter claimed.

“no wonder dollar general’s atmosphere is so depressing whenever i go in,” a second user added.

“YES THE PASSIVE AGGRESSIVE NOTES?? why do businesses do that it’s so unprofessional,” a third remarked.

“Dollar General was my first job and I’ll never go to work or shop there again,” another commenter stated.

One user warned, “DG was the WORST. I beg everyone to never work there”.

The Daily Dot reached out to Beneventi via TikTok direct message and to Dollar General via press email for comment.