‘It ain’t food anymore.’: Dairy Queen customer warns against chicken after his dog refuses to eat it

It’s said that animals have a “sixth sense,” which affords them an insight human beings cannot match. There are clips of security camera earthquake footage where pets can be seen wigging out seconds before tremors begin.

It turns out that their keen perceptions also extend to food, as well. Recently, a video of a bear outright refusing to eat McDonald’s went viral. This clip made quite the impression online. Folks found it strange an animal known for digging through trash cans for grub turned its nose up at Mickey D’s. It got people wondering just how bad fast food is for us if such notoriously voracious eaters won’t take so much as a bite.

Now, a Dairy Queen customer is having doubts about the food chain’s chicken after their dog wouldn’t eat it.

No appetite for DQ

Igor (@igor71967) posted the video on TikTok where the text overlay reads, “Warning! Dairy Queen’s chicken.”

At the start of the clip, Igor holds up a chicken tender to the camera.

He narrates, “This, my friends, is an authentic piece of Dairy Queen chicken. OK? And this is an animal.” He walks up to his dog, who is lying down in a garage.

Then, Igor says, “Now, I’m gonna give him this.” He holds the tender up to the dog’s face. The canine takes a few sniffs of the chicken but doesn’t try to eat it. Next, Igor tosses the nugget between the dog’s paws.

“I’m gonna set it down. Now watch him,” the TikToker adds, backing up away from the pet.

His dog looks up at him and begins wagging his tail.

“You can eat it, go ahead, eat,” he assures the animal as he backs away. “We’re gonna leave him for a minute. We’re gonna walk around.”

After a quick stroll through his backyard, he then reverses his direction back to the dog.

The chicken nugget remains untouched

“And we’re gonna go back and look,” he says.

The piece of chicken still sits between his dog’s paws. “He’s still not eating it. Now look we’ll do this. We’ll double the stakes,” Igor says, tossing another tender at his dog’s feet.

The pup sniffs the newer piece but doesn’t make a motion to try and eat it. “If the dog won’t eat it. Neither should you,” he says at the end of the clip.

This wasn’t the first time someone posted a dog’s less-than-favorable reaction to being offered fast food. In this video, a man recorded himself trying to give his pup a McNugget from McDonald’s. When he does, she turns her face away, clearly disinterested in taking a bite.

Viewers share their thoughts

One commenter shared their concern over bread. “Anyone else notice you can leave store bought bread out for literally a month and it won’t go moldy anymore,” they wrote.

“It aint food anymore. They know it,” someone else replied. Igor responded to this, stating he believes there was a distinct cut-off period for real food in the U.S. “They stopped that in the late 70s,” he said.

Someone else said they shared Igor’s same views on food items their dog denies: “Any meat items my dogs refuse to eat, I no longer eat.”

Another said this same concept even extends to other products. “Hummingbirds will not consume Walmart Great value sugar,” they said. “I stopped buying all great value products.”

Others said they noticed a difference in the way herbivorous animals react to store-bought fruits and vegetables.

“Our bunny will not eat salads from fast food restaurants either and he loves salad,” one wrote.

Another replied, “My dog refuses to eat fresh fruit and veggies from the store but will eat home grown fruits and vegetables.”

