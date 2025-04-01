‘They’re charging $80k for a $40k truck’: Mechanic puts Dodge Ram on a lift and discovers the underside is full of plastic parts. Then he reveals why that might be a good thing

Everyone likes to think that a heavy duty truck needs to be built like a tank. But a viral video makes it look like the Dodge Ram’s control arms might be made like Tupperware.

Featured Video

The clip from TikTok user b0rrach0214 (@user5412421598183) has been viewed more than 250,000 times. It takes us underneath a Ram on a lift and asks why the truck’s upper control arms appear to be plastic.

The assertion is the upper control arm, a crucial part of a vehicle’s suspension that connects the wheel to the frame, needs to be made from durable material.

What is an upper control arm?

Because it absorbs significant stress from bumps, turns, and braking, upper control arms are traditionally made of strong steel or aluminum. Plastic, even a high-grade composite, raises concerns about long-term reliability under heavy loads, especially when towing and hauling.

Advertisement

The video illustrates manufacturers’ use of plastic in control arms to enhance performance, reduce weight, and avoid corrosion. It’s crucial to clarify that components aren’t typically made entirely of plastic.

Instead, many combine materials like stamped steel with structural plastic. For instance, the front upper control arms for the 2019 RAM 1500 feature a thin layer of hollow stamped steel over-molded with structural plastic.

Some users have raised concerns about the performance of these hybrid control arms. Concerns include the limited angle range of the ball joints, which could affect suspension articulation.

Since tribalism and automaker devotion can take on religious fervor, comments on the clip had specious claims flying in every direction. The eye-popping statement that Ram’s are selling at $80,000 starting prices isn’t an outright lie, but it does stretch the truth quite a bit.

Advertisement

Auto zealots armed, not controlled

The clip shows how TikTok has emerged as a sounding board where users assess and debate all things vehicular. Hot topics include designs, the validity of electric vehicles, and the transition from traditional materials (steel and aluminum) to alternatives (plastics and composites).

Here are some of our favorite hot-button issues:

EV Batteries and Emission Systems: Discussions frequently highlight the environmental impact of producing and disposing of large EV batteries. Users also debate the effectiveness and reliability of new emissions technologies.

Advertisement

While these systems aim to reduce environmental impact, critics argue they may introduce maintenance complexities and performance issues.

Weight Reduction Trends: The trend toward lighter vehicles for improved fuel efficiency and performance is another hot topic. Weight reduction can enhance handling and reduce emissions, but users debate the potential trade-offs in safety.

Heavier vehicles have traditionally been perceived as safer in collisions. The move to lighter materials prompts debates about whether modern designs adequately protect occupants.​

“Right to Repair”: Many auto enthusiasts are fed up with automakers like Tesla, John Deere, and Ford restricting access to diagnostic tools and repair data. Penalties for violating the manufacturers’ terms include voided warranties, software lockouts, and blocking the use of repair parts matched to the vehicle’s VIN. On top of being a technical issue for gearheads, it’s a flashpoint about ownership, independence, and corporate control.

Advertisement

Problems aplenty

As noted above, commenters on the clip held nothing back.

“Honestly, if it won’t rust, fine by me. My problem is they’re charging $80k for a $40k truck,” wrote one observer with suspect pricing data.

Another pinned the plastic blame on the push for lower emissions. “CAFE standards cause automakers to use lighter materials! Your government in action!” they offered.

Advertisement

And another tried to use reason and calm, which didn’t seem to work very well. “They are plastic coated steel to help with vibration that’s why the fifth gen Rams are untouched in ride quality,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via video comment and to Stellantis via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.