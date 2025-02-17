‘Bose makes exhaust systems now’: Man sits in driver’s seat of 2025 Dodge Charger EV. Then he realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

Electric cars are now a staple of the automobile market. While interest appears to be waning somewhat, there is still a growing number of EVs on the market. As ranges improve and charging infrastructure becomes more widespread, that number is sure to increase even further.

While electric vehicles provide a variety of advantages over their gasoline-powered counterparts, there are still a host of issues with which EV drivers must contend. For example, owners have listed plummeting resale values, poor build quality, and long charge times as common gripes about electric vehicles.

One less popular, but still extant, complaint is the lack of engine noise produced by electric vehicles. Now, it seems that some EVs are offering a solution to this issue.

What’s new about the 2025 Dodge Charger EV?

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikTok user @dreamsmotorsports explains that he just bought a 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona EV.

As he enters the car, he remarks on how roomy the car feels. Once he starts the car, however, he’s met with another surprise: a thunderous engine start sound, followed by a powerful engine purr.

“What the?” the TikToker says. He then puts his foot on the accelerator, which produces an engine revving sound. “Oh, my Lord!”

Why does this EV have engine noise?

In 2024, Dodge debuted what it calls a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” system in its Charger EV.

According to Axios, “The system replicates the deafening burble of Dodge’s Hellcat V8 engine,” which is manages to do by “‘employ[ing] a series of chambers strategically placed’ under the vehicle that work ‘in conjunction with woofers and mid-range speakers’ to generate exhaust noises.”

There are a few reasons why a car manufacturer may want to generate artificial engine noise for their EV. For example, they may want consumers to connect their EV to the brand’s iconic gasoline-powered forefathers, like the Dodge Charger.

However, there are also other advantages. Axios notes that louder EVs are better for those who are hearing or visually impaired, as it allows the generally quiet cars to be heard even at low speeds. Additionally, some have theorized that adding engine noises can reduce the car sickness that some people feel when riding in an electric vehicle.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts and made jokes about this feature.

“Vegan hellcat,” laughed a user.

“It sounds like my vacuum at home,” added another.

“Imagine the cops pull u over for loud exhaust n u tell him its a speaker so now u getting a ticket for loud speakers,” speculated a third.

