‘Don’t waste your time with 2% Women’s Rogaine’: Expert gets Kirkland 5% Minoxidil foam from Costco. Then she shows how to use it to reverse hair loss

For a long time, Minoxidil has been utilized to help some people reverse their hair loss. Constantly applying the chemical has proven effective for about 35% of those who take it. This sub-group of folks who’ve reported satisfactory results with Minoxidil also had varying results.

Featured Video

There were some individuals who had hair regrowth. Others either slowed down their hair loss, or maintained their current hair line. But a lot of that success is attributed to the amount of minoxidil chemical inside of a hair restoration product.

Different companies include different amounts of Minoxidil. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, more Minoxidil is generally better. The research group penned that 5% solutions, for instance, worked better than 2% ones.

This is probably why this dermatologist suggests folks opt for Costco’s Kirkland hair foam, as opposed to shelling out money for name brands that contain a smaller concentration of Minoxidil.

Advertisement

Dermatology surgeon Dr. Neera Nathan (@dermatologysurgeon) stitched an Instagram video with a woman experiencing hair loss. The woman in question posted a before and after sporting how she was able to re-grow a fuller, thicker mane of hair. According to Nathan, this was accomplished through the use of Minoxidil.

‘Fertilizer for your scalp’

Nathan supported the usage of the chemical to help promote hair re-growth saying it can “transform your hair.” In a caption for the video, she urges folks to “use men’s 5% Minoxidil” on their heads for the best results.

Furthermore, she also recommends patients buy Kirkland’s 5% Minoxidil option over Rogaine. This is due to two factors.

Advertisement

Kirkland’s offering has a 5% composition as a standard, and it costs less than Rogaine despite being just as effective.

She adds that folks need to ensure they’re applying the recommended amount of Minoxidil foam 1-2 times per day. While she says that once every 24 hours “is probably sufficient” folks may get better results if they do double daily applications. Additionally, she states that dermarollers should be used in conjunction with Minoxidil.

These rollers create “tiny punctures” in one’s scalp. These punctures will promote Minoxidil “absorption” into one’s skull. Moreover, the rollers also stimulate blood flow, which could contribute to the Minoxidil’s efficacy. The dermatologist’s advice: reach for 0.25 or .5 mm dermaroller needles.

Dr. Nathan also writes that consistent application of the chemical is key. Results won’t be seen by patients for at least 3-6 months. So, if you’re interested in re-growing your hair or keeping that line intact, patience is a virtue.

Advertisement

What should you beware of when using Minoxidil?

While the dermatologist states men’s Minoxidil is effective for women’s hair regrowth, there are some caveats. If the user is pregnant, they should stay away from the chemical. Dr. Nathan recommends topical solutions, including caffeine, to apply to one’s hair during this time instead.

Additionally, the cause of one’s hair loss matters as well. The popular doctor tells her 1.2 million followers that if the degradation of their hairline is attributed to stress, Minoxidil application is temporary. This means they can stop using the product once their hair grows back.

However, if hair loss is rooted in androgenetic alopecia or is attributed to hormonal shifts, Dr. Nathan advised continued Minoxidil usage.

Advertisement

One Instagram user who responded to her video asked if taking Minoxidil orally would be just as effective. Dr. Nathan did mention that she prefers foam to liquid as it’s “less irritating.” However, she doesn’t cite tablet usage.

Advertisement

Hair Science writes that studies have indicated oral tablets have yielded favorable hair retention and regrowth results. However, the outlet did state that these same studies still recorded better outcomes with topical solutions.

Another Instagram user stated that they had a bad time using Minoxidil. According to them, the side effects were too painful to ignore. “Minoxidil gave me tinnitus are horrible swelling of the eyes,” they said.

Someone else remarked that they worry about continued usage of Minoxidil. “Yes but once you start you can never get off of it,” they claimed.

This seems to reference inherent hair loss issues folks may be subjected to as a result of genetic factors. Hereditary hair loss has been widely studied. 53% of men aged 40-49 experience varying degrees of male pattern baldness.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Nathan via Instagram DM for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.