‘I’ll take my chances’: Doctor warns you shouldn’t let your dog lick your face. Then he says it could cause a ‘flesh-eating disease’

A doctor’s warning about flesh-eating dog germs sparks a fierce debate among pet owners in the comments section.

TikTok user Gut Doc (@the.gut.doc) is a gastroenterologist who posted a video with his warning on Saturday. It has since amassed 3.4 million views.

In the video, Gut Doc writes, “From a gastroenterologist: Did you know that letting a dog lick your face or near an open wound can expose you to Capnocytophaga, a bacteria that can cause a flesh-eating disease, sepsis, and even limb amputation?”

What are these ‘flesh-eating’ dog germs?

In the caption, Gut Doc writes, “People with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk, including those with diabetes, liver disease, or cancer. So, if you’re at high risk, avoid dog licks and wash the skin immediately with soap and water.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gut Doc is correct about this. Capnocytophaga is a bacteria found in the mouths of dogs and cats. It can cause a serious infection in people with weakened immune systems. “Capnocytophaga germs can make people sick if they’re bitten or the dog or cat’s saliva (spit) gets into an open wound or sore,” the article states.

However, it’s important to remember that most human/pet interactions don’t result in a serious infection. “People with weakened immune systems who have difficulty fighting off infections are at greater risk of becoming sick if they’re bitten,” the CDC article states. In that case, complications can include sepsis, heart attack, kidney failure, and gangrene.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, many viewers stated they plan to maintain their current pet-handling habits regardless of what Gut Doc says.

One viewer wrote, “I’m gonna go ahead and ignore this.”

A second viewer wrote, “In my Hispanic household, as a child, we would believe if a dog licks a wound it will heal faster.”

A third viewer wrote, “The correct question is, ‘Do I care?’ And the answer is, ‘No.’”

Someone else stated, “I’m a dog groomer and get licked by hundreds of dogs. I have never gotten anything but once I got ringworm. In 40 years. This is ridiculous.”

Some viewers confirmed this does happen, though. One viewer wrote, “Happened to my friend’s mom after the dog licked a cut she had. She had both her legs amputated so definitely is true—just rare. But it has made me extremely paranoid.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gut Doc via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

