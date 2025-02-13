‘Wait the DMV been snitching?’: Woman calls Allstate to complain about her rates. Then she notices a suspicious change to her bill

An Allstate Insurance customer believes the DMV may be reporting information to drivers’ insurance companies.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok with over 316,000 views, Nicole Foley (@soulscorestudio) shared why.

The clip began with some very strong language, which she used to describe the DMV.

“Apparently, these [expletives] are snitching on us,” she began in the video.

Advertisement

Does the DMV report your odometer reading?

Nicole explained that her Allstate Insurance chat representative explained that the DMV reports mileage to insurance companies when they conduct emissions reports.

“Unless you are able to provide proof of the actual mileage that you used, then we would go by that,” the representative told the TikToker.

Otherwise, the rep said they use what the DMV reports.

Advertisement

The representative also explained what would count as “proof.” It included two odometer readings, at least 90 days apart. She also offered to provide a list of “acceptable documents.”

“This is a scam,” the TikToker said. “I [expletive] hate it here.”

Why is this important?

These mileage reports are used to calculate the amount a policyholder will pay for their insurance. Nicole felt duped by the insurance company going behind her back to get her mileage from the DMV.

Advertisement

According to an article from ABC7News, insurance companies have many ways to find out how many actual miles you have driven.

For example, odometer readings during oil changes or car repairs may very well be accessible to insurers.

The Daily Dot contacted Allstate Insurance by email to inquire about the ways it calculates mileage.

Advertisement

In the comments section, many expressed outrage over the cost of insurance.

“I haven’t had a ticket, record [100] clean. Credit score went down and my insurance went up!!! Never late on insurance, had the same insurance for literally 30 years!! I hate it here,” user Wonderlandelvis wrote.

Others explained the multitude of ways insurers could get hold of mileage reports.

Advertisement

“It’s your oil changes babes.. if you’re going to a chain there’s a database it goes to,” user twinzee2 commented.

“Oil change places take your mileage,” user ChefAlybama wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicole Foley by Instagram comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement



