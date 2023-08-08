‘I now have their name’: Disney+ customer gets hacked. The hacker made their own profile

Do you know who’s watching WandaVision on your dime? One Los Angeles based creator recently found out that a clumsy interloper was trying to use her Disney+ account after the hacker created their own profile.

The video comes from user Amanda (@swellentertainment), and has garnered more than 13,000 views.

“So, someone hacked my Disney+ account,” she said in the video. “I don’t know when they hacked it, but they hacked it. You know how I found out? … They could have just watched whatever they wanted on my account and been done, but no, they decided to make their own profile.”

Amanda explained that she wasn’t notified that someone had created a new profile, but instead, received an email when the unwelcome viewer changed their settings from a kids profile to an adult profile.

“I now have their name,” the Disney+ customer said with a smile.

“So I naturally logged out of all accounts, changed the password and all of that,” she continued. “Now, for the past four days, they keep trying to reset the password and log back in.”

“I don’t know them. I don’t know what they think is gonna happen,” the TikToker went on. “You lost, you failed, you messed up.”

According to the comments section, this isn’t an unusual occurrence for customers of streaming platforms.

“Someone had my Disney+ account and my last straw was them changing all my language settings to Spanish,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Our Disney account gets hacked regularly. One time, they changed every profile pic and name.”

“Someone hacked my Netflix account, deleted a family member’s profile and then tried to update to HD from SD. Don’t be greedy. That costs more. I’m broke,” a viewer chimed in.

“Someone hacked my mom’s account and deleted the whole family’s profiles instead of watching whatever … mom deleted the account lmao,” another Disney+ customer added.

“Honestly, I prefer [when] hackers make their own profiles. We had a hacker on Netflix for years and didn’t kick them off until they requested our information,” someone else wrote.

Disney+ is the streaming platform for the House of Mouse and its related brands, like Marvel and National Geographic. It’s unclear what happened with Amanda’s account security, but shortly after the platform launched in 2019, many users reported that their accounts were being hacked.

According to WIRED, the hacking was more likely what’s known as credential stuffing, where people’s account information is sold on the dark web—rather than a cybersecurity breach of systems at Disney+.

“Protecting your privacy and security is a top priority for The Walt Disney Company and we have implemented several processes to ensure we protect your data,” reads the Disney+ online help center. “To ensure your account is safe, if we notice suspicious login activity, our policy is to lock your account within four hours and end all active sessions associated with your Disney+ subscription.” Users are then directed to reset their password.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda and Disney via email.