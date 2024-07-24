‘Disney can be incredibly expensive’: Woman shares how to get whole meal—drink and all—at Disney for only $8

While Disney parks may be the “most magical places on Earth,” they can also be some of the most expensive. With a one-day pass to Disneyland ranging anywhere from $100 to nearly $200, those in search of the Disney experience seek any way they can to fulfill their fantasy without breaking the bank.

Although many have complaints about the food at Disney parks, eating is a necessity while exploring the various attractions—and one of the areas where guests may find themselves dropping the most money.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing her hack to eat on a budget while at Disney parks.

How to get a full meal for $8 at Disney

In a video with over 157,000 views, TikTok user Myriam Estrella (@myriamestrella8) shows how one can save money on a meal while at Walt Disney World.

To utilize this hack, one must go to the Columbia Harbour House, which is located in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom park.

There, one can get a meal for just $8, to which Estrella notes, “there is no meal at Disney that is as cheap as $8 with a drink. Usually that’s at least $20.”

The hack involves ordering what appears to be a kids meal. Estrella states that this kids meal includes a piece of salmon and a choice of green beans, rice, and french fries. All of these options come with a drink, and as the TikToker says, is more than enough to fill up a hungry traveler until their next meal.

“Disney can be incredibly expensive, but it doesn’t have to be expensive, like with these little hacks,” she concludes.

“You should see the kids meal at connections cafe. A HUGE slice of pizza, 2 sides and a drink for $8,” says a commenter.

“Always buy a kids meal,” echoed another. “It’s so much food and it’s so cheap!”

“Best kept secret! You get the most good there for your buck. The 3 seafood combo is enough for 2 people,” offered a third.

“The real hack is making note of which QSRs let you fill up your own drink,” stated an additional user. “BOOM! Unlimited refills!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Estrella and The Walt Disney Company via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.