‘I just have to try it’: Man does the dishes. Then he discovers he’s been loading the dishwasher wrong forever

Whenever you’re loading a dishwasher, the silverware basket is usually placed on the lower rack. But can it be placed somewhere else? Well, one man reveals what he believes is an “easier” place to put the silverware basket in the dishwasher, but not everyone is convinced.

“I saw this thing and I just have to try it,” TikTok user Mikey Neff (@mikeyneff19) says, picking up his silverware basket off the lower rack. Then, he kicks the rack inside and tilts the door up.

The content creator flips the basket on its back and slides it against the inside of the door. “Ain’t no way. Get out,” he says, excitedly, moving the door up and door and the basket remains in place. Neff expresses in the text overlay, “Life just got easier.”

“Why have I not known this,” he adds in the caption.

Not everyone is on board

Some viewers were critical.

“What does that change,” one viewer asked.

“It’s actually much harder because when the bottom rack is open you can’t reach this section and have to close it to put utensils in,” another remarked.

“But it won’t close now,” a third wrote.

However, a few have their dishwashers set up this way.

“Anyone else always had it this way? lol,” one user stated.

“Mine was default that way,” a second commented.

Is the location of the silverware basket important?

Every dishwasher model is designed differently and has a spot for where the silverware basket is placed. Overall, most of them designate the basket at the bottom rack. On the other hand, some have a “Spacemaker” where the basket can be placed on the top rack or inner door.

“With some dishwashers, you can pull the silverware basket out from the bottom rack of your dishwasher and hook it onto the inside of the door instead,” per Kitchn. Ultimately, it’s best to read the owner’s manual to see where to put it.

But how you face your silverware is more important. Pointing it upward is considered more hygienic.

“While you can technically point your silverware either way when washing it in the dishwasher, pointing your items down—with the handles up—is perceived as a more hygienic method. This approach ensures you won’t touch the part of your silverware that goes into your mouth when unloading the dishwasher,” educator and appliance expert Jessica Petrino told Martha Stewart.

The Daily Dot reached out to Neff via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 344,000 views.

