‘Why does it say Dior?’: Walmart shopper reaches for $7.12 L’Oréal lipstick. Then opens it

A Walmart shopper accidentally came across the humbling connection between L’Oréal, an affordable drug store beauty brand, and Dior, a high-end beauty brand.

In a TikTok with over 50,000 views, Maddie (@maddieslyfestyle6) is in the beauty aisle of what appears to be Walmart judging by the pricing labels. She opens up a tube of L’Oréal lipstick priced at $7.12.

She was surprised to find the embossing of “Dior” on the lipstick itself. “Y’all I think there’s, uh, a mixup,” she says as she twists the lipstick up to reveal the Dior branding. “OK, that’s L’Oréal. It says ‘Dior.’”

She then grabs another lipstick, the same kind, to check it. That one is correctly labeled “L’Oréal.”

“Why does it say Dior?” she questions.

Are they made in the same factory?

The two brands sharing a factory would make the mix-up make sense.

The Daily Dot was unable to find any information linking the manufacturing and distribution lines of the two behemoths. Despite this lack of information on any shared production grounds, commenters were quick to jump to theories.

Some commenters also incorrectly stated that L’Oréal owns Dior.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Dior and L’Oréal to find out if their products share any plants in manufacturing or distribution. We also reached out to Maddie via direct message for more information.

How much is the L’Oréal lipstick vs. the Dior lipstick?

Research shows that Dior lipstick, season and line dependent, can reach up to $65 in retail stores. L’Oréal can be found reliably at common drugstores like Walgreens and CVS for as low as $7. The affordability of each makes these products available at different venues, such as Walmart vs. Sephora.

Many commenters shared that they have been regularly using L’Oréal as a “Dior dupe” for years.

“Yes! The skinny black matte ones are dupes for the matte Dior ones. I have both and they are the exact same thing,” one shared.

“L’Oréal has the best dupes I wonder why,” another said.

