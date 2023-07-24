‘You could [have] just asked me to smuggle you a soup’: Server calls out customers who dine-and-dash on $2.18 bill

A server recently sparked discussion on TikTok after claiming that a customer dined and dashed on a bill of $2.18 in a viral video.

In the clip, which has garnered over 952,000 views, TikTok user Mckenzie (@kenzietg_23) shows an empty table and a receipt for miso soup. The bill’s total after tax is just over $2.

“To whoever sat at my table and didn’t wanna pay their bill so they dine and dashed… you prob shouldn’t eat out if you can’t afford $2.18,” Mckenzie writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, she adds, “literally its $2.18, like you could [have] just asked me to smuggle you a soup.”

A 2018 study found that 5% of polled customers admitted to dining and dashing at one point in their lives. When a customer does this, the server may be on the hook for the bill, depending on the state.

“Under federal wage-and-hour law, a restaurant can require an employee to pay the loss from the dine-and-dash if it does not cause the employee’s wages to dip below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour for non-exempt employees,” explained Johnny C. Taylor Jr. for USA Today. “A few states, such as New York and California, go further than the federal law, outright prohibiting employers from deducting from employees’ paychecks for cash shortages or other business losses.”

As Mckenzie is based in Mississippi, it’s unclear whether she’ll be asked to foot the $2.18 bill.

In the comments section, some users speculated as to how something like this could have occurred.

“The only thing I can think of is that maybe they didn’t like it / thought something was up with it and would rather just leave then argue over it,” said a user.

“Probably started off with soup then was like f*ck forgot the wallet,” suggested another.

“I did this once by accident bc I was in such deep conversation with my table and I didn’t realize till the next day,” recalled a third. “I felt so bad.”

Others simply shared their dine-and-dash stories.

“lol that happened to me last week. this dude ordered a burger, took one bite, and dipped,” remembered a commenter.

“Legit happened to me last week but 45$ bill,” claimed a second.

“Week ago I had a table who left and didn’t pay 170 euro,” stated an additional TikToker.

