‘Even Crest?’: Dentist warns against using whitening toothpaste, claims it worsens your teeth

A dentist took to TikTok to issue a PSA about teeth whitening toothpaste. He believes they actually lead to more dental problems in the long run.

In a viral video with over 1.8 million views, user @rifkindental explained why toothpaste that claims to whiten teeth may be doing more harm than good.

“Dental lesson: Whitening toothpastes do NOT actually whiten your teeth,” text overlaid on the clip read. “They just remove stains by scrubbing away layers of enamel, which can make your teeth look whiter at first.”

The dentist went on to explain that there are negative consequences to using these toothpastes.

“Over time, this leads to thinner, more yellow, and sensitive teeth,” the text continued.

Is this true?

According to Health.com, teeth whitening toothpastes are generally safe to use. They contain “mechanical abrasives” like charcoal and baking soda which help scrub away stains. They also may contain bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide.

The toothpaste may also use dyes to make the teeth white and chemicals to help keep them white.

However, the site does warn that the overuse of whitening toothpaste can come with risks. Overuse of whitening toothpastes can damage enamel and irritate teeth and gums.

This has led many to question the safety of using the toothpaste to get a whiter smile.

One dental assistant went viral after he claimed whitening toothpastes are “a scam.” He argued the whitening agents in the toothpaste are so low, they likely don’t really work.

Viewers respond

Rifkin Dental often posts informative tips on its TikTok page. This one really struck a chord with many. In the comments section, many expressed exasperation about the revelation.

“Oh my god it’s always something,” user @mia$imone wrote.

“At this point, I’m pretty sure we’re all breathing wrong too,” user @stephanie chimed in.

Others wondered why dentists offer the toothpaste to their patients and asked for tips to get a white smile.

“Then why do dentist offices give them out in the little bags afterwards?” user Dark Dra9on commented.

“So what do you recommend then?” another user asked. “Don’t gate keep bestie.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rifkin Dental via text and TikTok direct message for comment.

