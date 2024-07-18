‘My teeth were literally shaved off’: Woman says dentist assumed she wanted veneers, shaved down her real teeth without consent

First-time visits to a new dentist can be nerve-racking. Whether due to incompetence or even scamming, things aren’t always guaranteed to go well. But for one woman, a routine dentist visit turned into a complete nightmare.

Caitlyn (@caitlynweld) shocked millions of viewers when she posted a five-second TikTok on July 15, showing her in a dentist’s office with a smile revealing her teeth, shaved down and prepped for veneers.

In the video’s caption, she claimed a dentist shaved down her teeth without even asking her, leaving viewers aghast.

Since then, the video has exploded, accumulating over 22 million views. Many viewers are asking a very simple question: How does someone “accidentally” have their teeth shaven?

The storytime

To answer this question and provide more context, Caitlyn, who has nearly 10,000 followers, posted a follow-up “storytime” video.

“OK, so here’s the storytime. OK, first off, these are my teeth now. They’re not real,” Caitlyn starts.

She says she initially visited the dentist for a root canal due to a cavity. With her grandparents footing the bill, she trusted the dentist, despite a language barrier that left her confused about the procedure’s details. “I just kind of nodded and just went on with it,” she admits.

Replying to commenters who questioned how she didn’t realize what was happening, Caitlyn says she didn’t have a mirror during the procedure and only saw her shaved teeth after her roommate showed her a video taken immediately post-procedure. “That was like my first time seeing that my teeth were literally shaved off,” she says.

The dentist, according to Caitlyn, claimed the severity of the cavity necessitated preventive measures for her other teeth. “I was just like, OK. Like, I was dumb. I was 18. I had no idea about teeth, nothing. So, I just went on with it,” she says. She says she continued to visit the same dentist for over a year, unaware of the unnecessary work done on her teeth.

It wasn’t until she returned home and visited her regular dentist that she learned the full extent of the unnecessary procedures. “They said that it was not necessary that they did all that work. And my parents are pissed,” she says. Despite her family’s frustration, Caitlyn says they didn’t pursue legal action, unsure whether it would be worth suing years later.

“If it’s like a lack of education on my part, like, I totally get that, too. But I asked questions, was not informed, did not have root canals or cavities or anything on the other teeth,” Caitlyn reflects. She expresses regret over the ordeal. She notes that her veneers, though not drastically different, have caused issues like gum-biting, which she hadn’t experienced before.

Caitlyn refuses to name-drop the dentist.

To clarify her intentions, Caitlyn adds, “I’m not bashing any dentist or dentist company or location or anything. I kept it secret because I didn’t want it to reflect them personally. It’s just something that’s funny. It happened years ago. I’m still dealing with it, and it’s just one of those things that I still talk about. But I’m not trying to bash anybody.”

Risks of veneers

Caitlyn is experiencing issues with her gums, which is just one of the risks of getting veneers. People with veneers may also experience increased tooth sensitivity, teeth that don’t match in color, increased risk of tooth injury, and overall general discomfort.

Overall, there are more cons than pros, according to WebMD. And the whole process is pretty pricey—costing $900 to $2,500 per tooth—and irreversible.

While it seems Caitlyn got her veneers done in one visit to the dentist, WebMD states that the process should take about three trips to the dentist.

The Daily Dot attempted to reach out to Caitlyn via email.

