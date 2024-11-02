‘Better than Crest Whitestrips’: Dentist shows $20 Walgreens ‘secret’ to whiten your teeth

A Houston-based dentist recently went viral on TikTok when he shared an affordable Walgreens teeth-whitening product.

In his video, which has garnered over 1.5 million views at the time of writing, Dr. Christopher Emdin (@dr_emdin), recommends an unexpected product.

“Here’s a secret to whitening your teeth that most people don’t know,” Emdin says to start off, “and it costs you under $20.”

Which product does the dentist recommend?

Emdin starts by pointing out the usual Crest White Strips, which are often locked up on store shelves due to their popularity and price.

But instead of those, he recommends something much more affordable: The Walgreens brand whitening strips.

Emdin insists that the Walgreens version works just as well, if not better than the name brand. “It’s coming from a dentist,” he assures viewers, “so take my word for it.”

According to him, using the Walgreens brand white strips for over 30 minutes can lead to noticeable results.

“I don’t know what it is that they put, that’s different inside this one,” he adds, “but it works better than the Crest White strips. Hands down.”

Can the dentist’s claim be verified?

When comparing the ingredients in Crest 3D Whitestrips and Walgreens Ultra Whitening Strips, you’ll find they’re quite similar.

Both products, for instance, use hydrogen peroxide as their main whitening agent.

However, one small difference is that the Walgreens version includes some additional binding agents not found in the Crest version.

These added ingredients could, in theory, help the Walgreens strips adhere better to the teeth, potentially allowing for more consistent contact with the enamel during use.

Still, there’s currently no evidence confirming that this difference leads to better whitening results.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, some users wish they knew this information sooner, while others offer additional tips on how to use the product.

“Use sensodyne toothpaste for a week before you use whitestrips and then continue for a few months after,” advised one user. “It really helps with the sensitivity.”

“Even the ones at dollar tree,” wrote another. “Leave it on for 15 min or more and they really work.”

“After I just bought the crest whitening strips for $45,” said a third, accompanying her comment with crying-face emojis.

@dr_emdin Wearing the Walgreens brand whitestrips for 3 hours will give you a noticable shade difference! This store brand works. Make sure to put a little vaseline on your gums with a Qtip and to use sensitivity tooth paste before and after to decrease the sensitivity! You are welcome in advance. ♬ original sound – Fantastic Smiles Of Houston

The Daily Dot has contacted Dr. Christopher Emdin (@dr_emdin) via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Crest and Walgreens via email.

