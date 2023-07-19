‘They really said customer service’: Delta flight attendant gently comforts sick passenger. Viewers say it’s giving mom behavior

A tender moment between a flight attendant and a passenger was caught on camera. Many say the clip is giving mother and child vibes.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 3.9 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, TikTok user Emma (@emmakimmm) celebrated the Delta Air Lines worker for her exemplary customer service.

In the five-second clip, the worker can be seen patting the forehead of a passenger who appears to have a nosebleed with a napkin.

“Ohhhhh this is nice,” audio added to the clip said.

In the comments section, many viewers equated the worker’s caring act to the kind of tenderness mothers give.

“He getting mothered fr,” one user commented.

“That was so motherly of her I would feel so safe,” a second agreed.

“Queen needs a raise,” another user chimed in.

Others pointed out that the passenger appeared a bit surprised by the flight attendant’s caring act.

“You can tell he was like ‘uhhhhh’ as soon as she started wiping his face,” one commenter wrote.

“His eyes shifting left and right,” another said.

With airport brawls and worker strikes dominating recent news about airlines and flights, it is refreshing to see feel-good news related to the industry. Apparently, this moment of midflight kindness is not an isolated event.

“When I threw up on a plane the flight attendants were by my side the rest of the trip with tea and ice packs,” user Yara commented on the video. “It was sweet.”

The Daily Dot contacted Emma via TikTok comment and Delta Air Lines via email for further information.