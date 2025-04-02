‘You don’t say that’: Delta Airlines passenger sends text during safety demonstration. Then the flight attendant says something shocking

This woman said she was mistreated by a Delta Airlines worker. Here’s what happened when she tried to talk to him about it.

The relationship between flight attendants and passengers is, at best, supposed to be helpful and, at worst, blasé with a tinge of annoyance.

Ultimately, flight attendants are there to be helpful and keep everybody aboard safe. But in this situation, a Delta flyer felt completely unprotected. She says she was receiving unwarranted verbal mistreatment from a flight attendant.

Delta passenger calls out rude flight attendant

In a trending video with more than 40,000 views, mom-to-be Paige (@pwood15) shares the unfortunate experience she just had with Delta Airlines.

“Hey Delta, just so you know, you have a flight attendant on your staff that lacks every bit of customer service and empathy skill known to man,” Paige says.

Paige was flying from Washington, D.C. to Nashville, Tennessee. During the safety briefing, her husband texted her to check in since she has “severe flight anxiety” and needs to eat regularly since she’s 15 weeks pregnant.

In the seven- to ten-second time frame it took Paige to read the text and respond, Jeffrey, the flight attendant, looked down at Paige and the woman next to her (who had airpods in and was on her phone).

“Since you two are so busy on your phone, I really hope that you both know what to do when we crash,” Paige recalls him saying.

Paige looked at him sideways and asked for his name, which he refused to give her.

“Well, you’re obviously not too concerned with my safety because I obviously won’t even know who to yell to for help if I need it,” Paige adds in the video.

What did the Delta flight attendant do next?

Jeffrey went up to the front of the plane and started kekeing with anther flight attendant. Since Paige was only in the third row, she could hear the laughter quite clearly.

Paige tried to get the other passenger’s take, but the woman didn’t hear what Jeffrey said. When Paige recounted it, the woman was taken aback.

She shared that she flies all the time for work and jumps out of planes for fun, so she knows the safety briefing by heart, which Paige said she did too.

“Reminder, we were in Washington, D.C. With the current climate of planes and what has happened in D.C., that was just extremely unprofessional and uncalled for,” Paige says.

“You don’t say that as a flight attendant anyway, but especially when a tragedy like what has happened there recently happens,” she adds.

Passenger confronts the flight attendant

At the end of the trip, Paige goes up to another flight attendant and asks them to call up Jeffrey. When she called him up, the tone was already snarky, so she knew the situation was likely to go south.

“We have more of a confrontation than a conversation,” Paige says, which she recorded.

She told him that he had “no right to act the way that he did.”

Instead, he defended himself, saying that Paige and the other woman shouldn’t have been chatting during his presentation. Paige points out that her first time talking to the woman was after Jeffrey’s comment, not before.

“So, Delta, what’s your thoughts?” Paige asks, adding that she can talk to customer service, but not much seems to get done unless you blast a company on social media.

What happened in D.C.?

Sixty-seven people died earlier this year after an American Airlines plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, ABC News reported.

Both aircrafts fell into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

There were 64 people on board the American flight and three soldiers on the helicopter. No one survived.

Thursday, acting Federal Aviation Administrator Chris Rocheleau admitted that “clearly something was missed” regarding data that could have prevented the accident, ABC News reported.

“Between October 2021 and December 2024 there were over 15,000 close proximity events between commercial aircraft and helicopters at DCA,” stated National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Jennifer Homendy before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation.

The FAA is now using AI to evaluate and flag all incoming data.

‘Talking about crashing!?’

“*WHEN* we crash? Excuse me? If any regular passenger said something like that they would be immediately escorted off the flight and put on a no fly list! What in the world!” a top comment read.

“Someone with flight anxiety should be listening intently to the safety instructions and bonding with the flight attendants, should you need them when you have a panic attack,” a person said.

“This comment section is crazy. It’s his job to do the safety briefing, it does not mean passengers have to listen. If they don’t listen it’s on the passengers in case of an emergency,” another wrote.

“Ex Delta flight attendant here of 10 years. UM… 98% of the passengers don’t listen to the safety message. I am appalled this guy even cares. He must be new but talking about crashing!?” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Delta via email.

