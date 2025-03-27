‘My WORST nightmare’: Woman has disgusting experience with fellow Delta Airlines passenger. Then Delta offers her this

A Delta Airlines customer is voicing her frustration after a horrifying experience pre-flight—and she claims the airline failed to make proper amends.

In a now-viral TikTok video with over 192,100 views, user and mother Laura Juntgen (@laura.juntgen) shared the shocking moment another passenger vomited on her. She also criticized Delta’s lackluster response to the incident.

A pre-flight mess on Delta Airlines

Laura was preparing to depart from LaGuardia International Airport in New York City when the incident occurred.

As the plane taxied for takeoff, a nearby passenger suddenly stood up, seemingly trying to reach the restroom. However, a flight attendant instructed him to return to his seat for safety reasons.

That’s when it became clear why he had tried to leave.

“He covers his mouth, and he projectile vomits,” Juntgen recalled.

According to her, the vomit sprayed out of the man’s mouth, hitting her.

“It showers down the right side of my body,” she said.

The flight attendant quickly informed the captain, and the plane turned back toward the terminal. However, during the return, Juntgen was forced to remain in her seat, covered in vomit.

Eventually, a flight attendant handed her some towelettes to clean herself up.

Still, she felt the airline’s response was far from adequate.

“Not once did a Delta employee come to check on myself or my daughter,” she said.

Delta Airlines’ response falls flat

Juntgen reached out to Delta Airlines after the incident, expecting a more substantial response. Instead, she claims she waited over a week for a reply.

When the airline finally responded, it allegedly offered her $120 as compensation, along with what she described as a “textbook” apology.

“They were like, ‘We’d like to offer you $120 for your inconvenience,’” she said, questioning who in their right mind would accept such a small amount for the ordeal.

“So, Delta, it’s in your court,” she concluded.

Social media reacts

Many social media users were horrified by Juntgen’s experience and took to the comments section to express their disbelief.

“I’m not even exaggerating when I say this is my WORST nightmare,” one viewer wrote.

“I would have to be sedated,” another commented.

“As someone with emetophobia, this is my literal worst nightmare, and I probably would have passed away. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” a third viewer shared.

Emetophobia is an extreme fear of vomiting, causing severe anxiety in situations where someone nearby is sick.

The Daily Dot reached out to Delta Airlines for comment via contact form and to Laura Juntgen via email.

