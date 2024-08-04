‘If I’m spending 100k on a vehicle I’m getting the ram trx’: Expert accuses dealerships of ‘desperately’ trying to get rid of their Ford Broncos

Is it a good deal to get $18,000 off the MSRP when you’re buying a new car? Maybe not if that MSRP is $98,000.

That’s a subject of the latest TikTok video from Ry Morales (@rymorales4), who does content on various trucks and SUVs.

In one posted Thursday and getting nearly 897,000 views as of Sunday morning, Morales features a TikTok from a dealership. In it, he says they’re “desperate” to get rid of a pair of Ford Bronco Raptors. They were marked down from almost $100,000 to $80,000.

A hefty price tag

After showing the stitch from a car salesman showing off that good deal, Morales says, “It is almost like consumers have brain cells that they can rub together and realize that an SUV that starts at $40,000 in the four-door trim—that gets the exact same powertrain transmission and just a slightly less capable suspension for a pickup truck that cost $55,000—that, hey, maybe it’s not a very good financial decision to go then drop $90,000 on that SUV, when it gets the same equipment as the pickup truck that only costs $55,000.”

He’s referring to the Ford Ranger, a pickup truck whose 9/10 rating from Car and Driver matched the marks for the standard Ford Bronco.

Regarding the Bronco Raptor’s original pricing and sizeable markdown, he says, “The bean counters at Ford thought this was going to be a good idea. It will never cease to blow my mind because even at $79,000, this is a terrible deal.”

His caption reads, “These things are no bueno.” A separate video posted to TikTok on made the case that they’re “not that special” given their exorbitant price.

The Ford Bronco

The Car and Driver review on the Ford Bronco Raptor gives it a 9.5—not a big improvement for twice the cost or more, even though it comes with considerable off-road capabilities.

That review notes, “Ford’s Bronco Raptor is a high-flying performance SUV that goes way beyond its off-road ancestor. Unlike the standard Bronco, the Raptor variant comes with a 418-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine, a Fox suspension system with greater off-road capability, and 37-inch all-terrain tires for maximum traction. Underneath, the Bronco Raptor has several protective skid plates, which should give you a hint as to what this monster is capable of. In our testing, the Bronco Raptor rocketed to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, and while our testing is completed on pavement, the Bronco Raptor is nearly as quick on almost all other terrains.”

It also points out that the car has “laughably low fuel economy,” clarifying, “The Ford Bronco Raptor earns an EPA-estimated 15 mpg in the city and achieves just 16 mpg on the highway. That matches the estimated city mpg of the F-150 Raptor with 35-inch tires but is 2 mpg short of the big pickup’s highway rating.”

“For $79k you can get a real raptor,” one quipped.

Another remarked, “If I’m spending 100k on a vehicle I’m getting the ram trx,” referring to Dodge’s beastly pickup truck that Car and Driver loved enough to give it a 10.

Someone else pointed out, “$18,000 mark off but that’s just off the $50,000 markup they already added,” adding, “I just hope dealership[s] burn and [customers] buy cars online only like Tesla.”

One chimed in to give perspective: “In Mexico, those Broncos have an asking price of 2.1 Million Pesos. For that amount, you can purchase a house and a second-hand Ford Raptor.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ford via email and Morales via TikTok and Instagram direct messages.

