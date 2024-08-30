‘They do this on purposeeee’: Customer says loaner vehicle is nicer than their own car. Is there a reason why dealerships do this?

If you have a problem with your car that requires it to be left at the shop, chances are the dealership will offer you a rental car or loaner car.

However, some drivers have noticed a peculiar trend amongst dealership rental cars. In short, they’re often much better than the cars left at the shop. This has led some to develop a very specific conspiracy theory. Are dealerships offering drivers nicer cars for their rentals in order to encourage them to buy a new car?

Recently, TikTokers discussed that theory after a video from user @23cx30 amassed over 57,000 views.

Why do dealerships give out nice rental cars?

In the video, the TIkToker shows off what appears to be a Mazda CX-5. This 2025 version of this car starts at $29,990. It can go up in price to $42,020 depending on the trim and options, per Car and Driver.

“When the loaner they give you is nicer than your car and now you want a new car,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video.

There’s little evidence to suggest that this is an intentional decision on the part of dealerships. “Courtesy cars,” as they’re sometimes called, “are dealer-owned models that stay on the dealership lot and are used exclusively for business purposes, including serving as temporary rentals for service-center clients whose personal vehicles will be in service for longer than they can afford to wait,” writes Patrick Cars.

As the dealership owns the cars, it’s understandable they are likely to have many recent models in stock. Since they’re at the dealership, these cars probably have low mileage and are well-maintained, too.

So when someone comes in with an older vehicle, these newer cars impress them and may lead them to consider purchasing one.

Regardless of whether this is an intentional strategy, many say they want to buy a newer vehicle after driving a loaner car.

“One time bmw gave us an X5 M50i and I never stopped thinking about it,” said a user.

“I was given a cx5 as a rental a year ago and i haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since,” echoed another. “Now im planning on buying one by the end of the year.”

“They gave me a 23 manual Miata fully loaded as a loaner when my 18 Mazda 3 was in the shop for a week for a warranty thing and it is my goal in life to buy one now,” declared a third.

