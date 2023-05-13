‘It’s already so hard to shop as a plus-size girl’: Woman says David’s Bridal workers bullied her during her dress fitting

Size shaming of women while shopping is an unfortunately common experience. Many women have taken to TikTok to share their experiences of being body-shamed by employees, at church, or even at home by delivery drivers.

In one recent video posted by TikTok user @bipolar.disorder.adhd that has drawn over 2.8 million views as of Saturday, the poster says she overheard David’s Bridal employees saying unkind things about her in her dress when she went in for a fitting.

“Just spent $300 at David’s Bridal on a dress, and the employees to my face said how good the dress looked, then when I went to the jewelry section I overheard the employees say, ‘Yeah I think it’s for an engagement party or something? I guess if you like it…'” a text overlay on the video reads. “It’s already so hard to shop as a plus size girl, and getting bullied by employees on your appearance at a place that’s supposed to make you feel good just hurts.”

Several viewers shared that they had had similarly bad experiences at the dress shop, which caters to women of all sizes.

“I left David’s Bridal in tears when I had a bride, and her moh make fun of me for being plus size,” one commenter wrote. “People are cruel.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves!!!” another user said. “When I was pregnant I picked up a dress for my sister and another shopper said ‘that won’t fit her.'”

“I was dress shopping for a bridesmaid dress and the girl straight to my face told me I could do better,” another shared. “And I loved the dress.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shares the dress she had picked out and clarified in the comments section that she wasn’t the bride, but a guest at her brother’s engagement party.