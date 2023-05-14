‘Dad, what is this?’: Topless maid works Sunday cleaning shift for man. It doesn’t go well

A TikToker working as a topless maid has once again gone viral on TikTok after sharing an amusing and bizarre work story that has left many viewers shocked.

The TikTok video, posted on April 30 by user @sincerest_sammi, has since accumulated 2.1 million views and counting.

@sincerest_sammi has previously made headlines for her unique profession of cleaning houses, topless. However, her latest viral TikTok features a work story that took a very unexpected turn.

In the video, @sincerest_sammi explains that she was hired to clean a man’s house on a Sunday morning, despite usually not working on Sundays. While cleaning the kitchen, the man asked her to tidy up and organize his coat closet.

Then two women and their husbands walked in.

“So tell me why these two women and their husbands walk through the front [expletive] door? Right as I’m in the middle of cleaning the closet with my titties out?” @sincerest_sammi recounted in the TikTok. “One lady looks at the client that I was cleaning for and says, ‘Dad, what is this?'”

The situation quickly turned awkward as the father attempted to explain that he simply wanted a beautiful woman to clean his house while the couples were away and that he didn’t expect them to be home that early.

One of the women, shocked by the situation, immediately began shaming @sincerest_sammi for her job. “This woman looks me dead in the eye and tells me, ‘Young lady, you should be in church.’ I said, ‘Mam, Jesus wants me to pay my bills, OK?'” she said in the video.

Undeterred by being shamed by the family, @sincerest_sammi maintained her professionalism and asked the man if he wanted her to complete the job. However, the family wasn’t interested as one of the women reportedly took out her checkbook and said: “How much to get you to leave right now and never come back?” and ended up writing a check for $200.

Despite the mortifying experience, Sammy found the situation amusing and allegedly gave each family member her business card, as a little act of defiance in response to their rude behavior.

The video quickly went viral, with viewers flocking to the comment section to share their reactions.

“Her judging you is wild considering her dad paid you to come there. I bet she had some words for him when you left,” one commenter said.

“I’d be asking for a lot more than $200 to never come back lol,” a second wrote.

“You KNOW those husbands were texting each other after!” another commenter speculated.

