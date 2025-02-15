‘Hot take’: Woman says this opening line worked every time on dating apps. There’s just one catch

News flash: human beings are innately attracted to hot people. While this may not be a groundbreaking epiphany for many, TikToker Paige Ewald (@paigeewald) believes that there are a number of people on dating apps who obsess too much over their opening DM lines.

Featured Video

Ewald argues that if the DM recipient finds you good-looking, then it really doesn’t matter what you say. In a recent video, she shared an example of her pretty friend’s initial message move. After matching with a guy, she would somehow find their home address and then message it to them. Afterward, she’d follow up by stating that she was on her way to their place right then and there.

Not a single guy, according to the TikToker, was worried by this because her friend was hot. Some, like comedian Michelle Wolf, would argue that there are biological demographics to consider as to why this would work on men. I.e., men are more willing to allow lines to be crossed just because someone has expressed interest in them.

Others would simply chalk this up to being a case of pretty privilege.

Advertisement

Double standard

Ewald contested that because her friend is considered extremely attractive, she would always get away with this opening direct message.

“If a girl who was, like, not as incredibly beautiful as her did that. It would be the end of the world,” she said. “If a man who was not stunning did that, it’d be the end of the world. But she just got away with it every time because she’s beautiful. Everyone’s always stressing about like, ‘Oh my God. How do I slide into this guy’s DMs? Like, how do I slide into this girl’s DMs?”

She said that, in many cases, folks just overthink it. The best thing to do in these scenarios is to just DM them, Ewald said.

Advertisement

She continued, “If they find you attractive, it doesn’t really matter what you say. I mean, extra points if it’s funny. But like, for the most part, people are gonna answer to the people that they find attractive, not to the DMs they think are the most thought-out, well-written, clever DM. People care about what you look like first.”

Pretty privilege

There’s tons of research online that indicates “pretty privilege” is indeed a real phenomenon with real-world consequences. Folks who are considered to be more attractive are more likely to not only attract romantic partners but they can also expect to have a higher likelihood of landing jobs.

Social media influencers often nab themselves massive followings for their aesthetics as well. If someone who looks like, let’s say, Paul Giamatti hopped on TikTok to perform “M to the B,” would he receive as many views as Bella Poarch?

Advertisement

However, there are some who argue that attractiveness isn’t a panacea for attaining success. Garnering attention and relying on good looks also opens up folks to intense physical and aesthetic scrutiny. Norwegian SciTech also states that prettier people often engage in higher-risk behaviors when they’re young, which could create psychological problems for them when they’re older.

Furthermore, a reliance on physical attraction can also inhibit people from feeling an impetus to develop other skills, which could ultimately bite them in the butt when they’re older and get that first wrinkle. Conditioning one’s personality on getting attention can spark mental health issues when those looks fade.

Folks who responded to Ewald’s video stated that her video wasn’t exactly a humdinger of new information. “This isn’t news,” one person penned.

Advertisement

Another simply stated, “Rule 1 is always just be hot.”

Someone else wrote that they don’t even believe it when attractive women message them on dating apps. “I just think they’re bots,” they wrote.

While another person said that the difference between being considered “creepy” or “romantic” all depends on attractiveness. “Yea pretty privilege exists. Being creepy vs romantic is determined by how good looking you are,” they said.

Someone else commented on pretty privilege positively affecting one’s career. “This applies to jobs aswell. Kinda a life point,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Another bluntly said, “This is the most obvious thing I have ever heard.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ewald via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.