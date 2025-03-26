‘What do you even answer to that?’: Woman goes on date. Then he asks her something unexpected about his mom

A woman claims a man she went out on a date with gave her an odd choice. Sarli (@sarliunlimited) posted about the bizarre interaction in a viral TikTok.

She says that after getting drinks, the man whipped out an American Express Black card. However, he, according to Sarli, said the card belonged to his mother.

The text overlay on Sarli’s video reads: “last night I had a date. And when the bill came he pulled out his mother’s black Amex.”

Following this, she shared the proposition her date made regarding the bill. According to Sarli, the man made it very clear that he wouldn’t be the one paying for her beverage.

“[He] said, ‘wanna pay for your drink by yourself or should my mom?’” she shared.

The last portion of Sarli’s on-screen caption indicates she doesn’t know how to feel about the man’s comment. “Lol?” she added.

Viewers had varying opinions on Sarli’s date night. Many put themselves in Sarli’s place, sharing how they would have responded.

“I would say it’s okay your mom can pay,” one wrote.

“‘So is your mom seeing anyone?’” another quipped.

“He’s basically trying to flex that he’s broke. And that his mom gives him a weekly amount as you do with preteens/teens to go on dates,” a third said.

“What do you even answer to that?” another befuddled viewer questioned.

The American Express Black Card

Some viewers who commented on Sarli’s post pointed out that her date was likely “flexing” his generational wealth. In that he was highlighting that he comes from money and thought this would be perceived as a desirable trait.

That’s because qualifying for an American Express Black card means you spend a lot of money with the credit provider. Upgraded Points notes that the card is “ridiculously expensive to have.”

First, cardholders need to fork over a $10,000 initiation fee just to possess one. Subsequently, they must spend an additional $5,000 every single year to enjoy its numerous benefits.

Furthermore, there doesn’t appear to be a surefire way to qualify for this exclusive credit distinction. The above-linked website states that Amex Platinum or Gold card members must have around $250,000 in purchases. Then, they can be given the privilege of owning a Black card. Additionally, these charges must be made in a 12-month period, and they can be across several Amex cards.

It does come with a slew of services, such as a 24/7 concierge service. There are also numerous travel benefits. Complimentary TSAPrecheck and Global Entry are packed with the card. Full automotive rental insurance also comes with the card. And 50% of all payments used with Amex points are funneled back into users’ points balances. Amex Black cardholders also receive cruise line and luxury store credits, four premium roadside assistance calls per year, room upgrades, and instant top-tier status at participating hotels.

The Daily Dot has reached out to American Express via email and to Sarli via TikTok comment for further information.

