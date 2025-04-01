‘Toyota is overpriced garbage these days anyway’: Toyota rim gets damaged. Then the mechanic shows what’s inside

When it comes to car problems, most people expect the usual—flat tires, worn brake pads, maybe a weird noise here and there. But one mechanic is dealing with an unexpected issue: A damaged Toyota rim.

Featured Video

TikTok user @aussie_mechanic posted a video detailing his discovery on March 25. It has since amassed over 1.6 million views.

The video starts with what he says is a damaged mag wheel. The outer metal has melted or burned away, revealing a layer underneath that looks like grey rubber.

“Rubber filled mag wheels,” the mechanic says, before asking viewers: “Have a guess what brand car this is.”

Advertisement

Then, the camera pans to the front of the vehicle, revealing a Toyota logo.

Is this common for Toyota wheels?

Magnesium wheels, also known as “mag wheels,” are lightweight and often used for performance or racing vehicles. But they’re not very common in standard passenger cars these days—partly because magnesium is more flammable and prone to corrosion than aluminum.

The “rubber” layer seen in the video likely isn’t actual rubber, but instead a byproduct of heat damage or fire. As experts explain, when a magnesium wheel is exposed to extreme heat (like during a fire or serious friction), it can break down in unusual ways.

Advertisement

And while Toyota does use a mix of wheel types across its fleet, most of their consumer cars today come with aluminum alloy wheels, not magnesium. So it’s not entirely clear what happened here—or whether this is a modified or older vehicle.

Viewers react to the video

In the comments, people were split—some pointed fingers at Toyota’s build quality, while others came to its defense.

“Toyota is overpriced garbage these days anyway,” criticized one viewer harshly. “Doesn’t surprise me in the least.”

Advertisement

Another chimed in, “Nice try, but let’s not kid ourselves—you can’t erase the undeniable fact that Toyota stands as one of the world’s best car.”

Others saw the logic behind using lighter wheels. “Lighter, quieter, more efficient. Total sense. Good job Toyota,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aussie_mechanic via TikTok messages and Toyota via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.