‘My DQ won’t even make a vanilla cup without attitude much less a s’mores split’: Dairy Queen worker makes s’mores split

Secret-menu items associated with certain restaurant chains have populated the internet for years, with trends online favoring restaurants like Chipotle or Chick-Fil-A.

One Dairy Queen location using TikTok to market itself in Miami has drawn more than 357,000 views with a video showing an off-menu item, drawing mixed reactions from viewers who both hoped their local DQ would let them replicate it and those who knew they would never be able to have the item made unless they did so at home.

In the video posted by @dairyqueen_hammocks, viewers are shown what goes into making a brownie split so that they can try to order it at their local DQ. It starts with a base of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, marsh bars, graham pieces, a warm brownie, and marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dairyqueen_hammocks via Instagram direct message and to Dairy Queen via email regarding the video.

More than one commenter wondered if they might be able to order this item at any location, and it appears they may hit some roadblocks depending on what is stocked at their local store.

Some viewers foresaw difficulty ordering a brownie split at their neighborhood Dairy Queen location due to availability of ingredients or willingness of employees to create something that is not included in their franchise’s menu.

“My DQ won’t even make a vanilla cup without attitude much less a s’mores split,” one commenter wrote.

“In Canada we don’t have chocolate ice cream it’s a need!” another added.

Some commenters, implying or outright stating that they work for Dairy Queen, shared that they have been told they cannot put toppings intended for the chain’s iconic, gravity-defying Blizzard on non-Blizzard items.

Even if a store does have all the pieces to make a brownie split, it may be prohibitively expensive, as some stores might want all of the ingredients to be charged individually because the item is not on the actual menu.

“There’s not really a way to ring that up without charging everything separately and it’d be much more expensive than it should be,” a commenter wrote in response to another.

For those interested in trying to order the brownie split, one commenter suggested substituting a banana for a brownie in the traditional banana split.

“Easiest way to order: banana split sub swirl ice cream, marsh pieces, graham, marsh sauce and use brownies in place of banana,” they suggested.